Hoover Business Happenings: January 2026

Sierra, a retail store owned by TJ Maxx that sells discounted outdoor apparel, equipment and home goods, including merchandise related to hiking, camping, watersports, running, skiing and other snow activities, is slated to open in a 22,000-square-foot space next to Trader Joe’s in the Riverchase Crossing shopping center at the corner of the southern intersection of Lorna Road and U.S. 31. The space was part of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond store that was in that shopping center. sierra.com

The Patton Chapel One Stop gasoline station and convenience store at 1976 Patton Chapel Road has changed gasoline brands from Citgo to Texaco. The store is still owned by Jalaram LLC and has the same employees, Manager Andy Patel said. The brand change was initiated by the store’s gasoline supplier, which has been lessening its relationship with Citgo, Patel said. 205-824-0576

AmFirst, which has credit union locations at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and #2 Inverness Center Parkway, in December awarded 14 grants, totaling more than $60,000, to organizations across Alabama. The grants ranged from $2,500 to $7,500 and included: $7,500 to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama for its education and career pathways program; $5,000 to Blanket Fort Hope for its nutritional health program; $5,000 to Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank for its Walk-in Wednesday program; $5,000 to the Hoover Public Library for its summer feeding program; $5,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile for its Taste of Hope Family Meals program; $5,000 to Shelby Emergency Assistance for its utility assistance program; $5,000 to Smile-A-Mile for general programming; $5,000 to The Link of Cullman County for its Onward Workforce program; $5,000 to Three Hots and a Cot for a mattress refresh at its veterans’ center; $2,500 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center for its “Restore” pillar programming; $2,500 to Christian Love Pantry for holiday food distributions; $2,500 to the College Choice Foundation for its Bateman Scholars Program; $2,500 to The Power of Life Foundation for community-based programs and $2,500 to United Ability for its pre-apprentice training initiative. amfirst.org, 205-823-3985 or 205-995-0001

Southern Energy Credit Union, which has locations in Hoover at 4725 Chace Circle and 6400 Tattersall Park Drive, recently promoted four people. Chuck Enfinger was promoted from member experience manager to vice president of member service. He has more than 30 years in financial services and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Troy University. Rocky Julian was promoted from comptroller to vice president of risk and assurance. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial accounting, internal controls and audit. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a certified public accountant license. Claire Connolly was promoted from marketing manager to vice president of marketing. She has 20 years of marketing experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and marketing from Auburn University and a certification from the Chief Marketing Officer Institute Executive Development Program. Preston Holder was promoted from lending manager to vice president of lending. He has more than two decades of experience across both credit unions and banks and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Athens State University. southernenergycu.org, 205-823-7403 or 205-547-9400

ANNIVERSARIES

Board in Birmingham in December celebrated its first anniversary at 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6. boardbham.com, 205-498-4903