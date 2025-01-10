Hoover Business Happenings January 2025

Now Open

Board in Birmingham, a new charcuterie-based restaurant, opened recently along the U.S. 280 corridor. Located between Hugh Daniel Boulevard and Greystone Highlands Circle, the restaurant specializes in charcuterie boards and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., after which the space is available for private events, from baby showers to corporate gatherings. 205-261-9853

Kyuramen in Inverness opened last month. The national ramen chain is located at 950 Inverness Corners. It is the first location in Alabama. The restaurant describes itself as creating “the most unique and rich ramen dishes” using a variety of Japanese styles. Their honeycomb seating arrangements offer private dining experiences. If you want to be a part of the action, you can also sit at the bar and watch the chefs strut their stuff. The location also features a boba tea bar that accepts take-out or delivery orders. Kyuramen is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 205-968-1999

Upperline Health, a podiatry-focused health care group, has opened a new location along the U.S. 280 corridor in Greystone Park, offering a boutique-style experience for patients. The practice is led by

Dr. Tameka Lee, a board-certified podiatrist with more than 26 years of experience. The new clinic aims to provide comprehensive foot and ankle care tailored to the needs of the local community. Upperline Health’s new location is at 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 118. 205-813-8117

Relocations

Space Cadets, an organizing service and retail store, has relocated to The Mercantile on U.S. 280 in Brook Highland. Founded by organizer Kim McBrayer in 2001, Space Cadets does residential renovations, space planning and organizing solutions. More Birmingham-area locations are planned in 2025. spacecadetsorg.com

News and Awards

LifeCare Services, the management company for the Galleria Woods senior living community at 3850 Galleria Woods Drive, was recognized in the J.D. Power 2024 Senior Living Satisfaction Study as the No. 1 independent senior living community in resident satisfaction for the sixth year in a row. The consecutive awards make Life Care Services the most awarded independent living company in the history of the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study. 205-277-6915

Capstone Building Corp. a general contractor based at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has completed The Gabriel, a 288-unit resort-style apartment community in the Huntsville-Madison area. This 10-building project on 18.5 acres was developed by 1542 Balch and includes 96 one-bedroom, 168 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom floor plans equipped with stainless steel appliances, glass shower enclosures, quartz countertops, modern fixtures and electronic door locks. The community also claims to have the Huntsville-Madison area’s largest pool and only indoor dog park. It also has an outdoor dog park, clubhouse, fitness and yoga center, outdoor grilling stations with TVs, a disc golf practice course, cornhole playing area, playground, dog spa, food truck station, electric vehicle charging stations and seven detached garage buildings. 205-803-5226