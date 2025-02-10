Hoover Business Happenings February 2025

Now Open

× Expand Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen

Brian and Erin Mooney of Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen and Tre Luna Catering, located at 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 145, have opened a new concept store called Tre Luna & Grocery at 2507 Fifth Ave. S. in Birmingham. The store is inspired by Erin’s grandfather’s butcher shop and grocery store in Maplesville and Brian’s memories of visiting small delis and markets in New York. The mini-market showcases Tre Luna’s most-loved dishes as take-home products. Offerings include pastas, sauces, salad dressings, chicken salad, pimento cheese, tuna salad, spinach and artichoke dip, white chocolate bread pudding and more. Select take-home offerings also are available for purchase in a Tre Luna & Grocery cooler at Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen. 205-538-5866

Dr. Katie Hunt, a Hoover native and Hoover High School graduate, was planning to open her Derma Birmingham dermatology practice in Bluff Park at 2142 Tyler Road, Suite 110, in January. She has more than nine years of experience and is an associate clinical professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she teaches dermatology and primary care residents daily. Her specialties are skin cancer, patients with compromised immune systems, undetectable cosmetic dermatology, and rashes. 205-825-5575

News and Accomplishments

Sanders Capital Partners, a real estate acquisition and development firm based in Vestavia Hills, recently completed the $9.3 million acquisition of Mutual Savings Credit Union leased properties in Alabama. These include the credit union’s 28,025-square-foot headquarters at 2040 Valleydale Road and branches in Alexander City, Clanton, Selma, and Brookwood. Mutual Savings Credit Union continued to operate without interruption. The credit union also has branches in Riverchase, Calera, and Pelham. 205-682-1100

Brookwood Baptist Health has officially rebranded to become Baptist Health, and the system’s five central Alabama hospitals and other facilities have undergone name changes as well. That includes the Baptist Health freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road and the Baptist Health Center office building at 5295 Preserve Parkway in Hoover. Baptist Health on Oct. 1 became part of Orlando Health, which serves the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico. Orlando Health manages day-to-day operations of the system in partnership with the Baptist Health System. Orlando Health chose to retain the Baptist Health name because “it speaks directly to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ through holistic, people-centered health care,” the company said. “We are a true faith-based health care system, and people will know that simply from hearing our name.” 205-725-6800, 205-682-6077

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is offering free business coaching sessions with Bradley Koch every Tuesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the chamber offices at 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375. He is there to help businesses build a business plan, generate more profit, manage time better, streamline processes, define their market strategy, and get more from their business. To reserve a spot, go to promo.4sightcoach.com/chamber-office-hours. 205-988-5672

Personnel Moves

× Expand Brandi Davis

Burn Boot Camp has promoted Brandi Davis to be the regional community manager for all four of its Birmingham-area locations (Hoover, Meadow Brook, Homewood, and Vestavia Hills). She has been a member of Burn Boot Camp since May 2019. She taught first grade for 10 years at McAdory Elementary School and has been a substitute teacher for Hoover City Schools for many years. She also was the hospitality chairwoman for Gwin Elementary School and Hoover High School for years. 205-335-1884