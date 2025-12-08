Hoover business happenings: December 2025

× Expand Battle Republic Battle Republic

NOW OPEN

Leah Drury and Lindsey Miller-Neal relocated The Summit location of their Battle Republic fitness studio to 1017 Marble Terrace in Stadium Trace Village in Hoover and held an opening party on Nov. 5. The pair opened the first location of Battle Republic in Homewood in February 2019 and expanded to The Summit in Birmingham in August 2020 and a third location in Tuscaloosa in November 2023. The Summit location closed in September. Battle Republic blends the low-impact cardio of boxing with strength training and functional movements — all in a low-lit space. The studio now takes up 1,700 square feet. Lucy Thrasher is the general manager of the Hoover location. 205-881-1711

Gooch Family Dental

Gooch Family Dental held a ribbon cutting for a new office at 6807 Tattersall Way in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119 near Greystone on Nov. 6. The dentists are Dr. Burton Gooch, Dr. Taylor Duncan, Dr. Claire Wood, Dr. Mallory Lanford, Dr. Laura Wathen and Dr. Nathan Gray. 205-583-0200

Brock's Gap Pharmacy

Brock’s Gap Pharmacy on Oct. 23 held a grand opening celebration at 5860 Elsie Road in the Knox Square development across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The owners are pharmacist Patrick Devereux and Noel Chaney. Devereux, a Hoover resident, has practiced pharmacy for 20 years. He started in the industry with Eckerd Drug when he was 16 years old. He graduated from Samford University’s McWhorter School of Pharmacy in 2005 and spent 18 years at FMS Pharmacy in Bessemer. For the last seven of those years, he was CEO of the parent company, Family Medical Services, which owned four stores in the Birmingham area. Chaney worked in commercial drug development and has a passion for custom compounding. Brock’s Gap Pharmacy offers a wide selection of over-the-counter products, supplements, health items, gifts, home goods, event supplies, snacks, drinks and other items. 205-354-6080

Appliances 4 Less has opened at 1662 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Square shopping center. The site was formerly the location of Imperial Hair & Beauty Supply, which closed in June 2022. Appliances 4 Less specializes in scratch-and-dent, open-box and overstock appliances from brands such as LG, Samsung and GE, all at up to 60% off retail prices. As part of a nationwide network of warehouses and retail stores, the business receives new shipments weekly in an effort to ensure a constantly updated selection of refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens and more. 205-223-2550

Hendrick Collision Center Hoover

Hendrick Collision Center Hoover held a grand opening Oct. 16 at 201 Sunbelt Parkway near the intersection of Ross Bridge Parkway and Shannon Road. The center is operated by Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group and is a customer service-focused car repair shop serving Hoover and Birmingham. The facility has a team of certified repair specialists that work on all makes and models and is equipped with the most current repair technology, including advanced baking paint booths, paint mix and match, and computerized measuring and straightening equipment for unibody and frame repairs. Hendrick Collision team members work closely with insurance companies and provide limited lifetime warranties on body and paint repairs. 205-909-2100

Habaneros Mexican Grill has opened its new location in The Centre at Riverchase in the former location of Baja California Cantina and Grill at 1694 Montgomery Highway. The restaurant formerly was at 1601 Montgomery Highway but closed that location earlier this year. 205-979-7772

Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited has opened a new location of its nature shop in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119. The new store is at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 109, in the row of stores with the Publix at Tattersall, next to the Goodwill Donation Center. The company sells items such as bird feeders, bird feed, mounting and hanging hardware and other items related to birds. 205-238-5741

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The Heights at Inverness

The Stoa Group has begun site work for construction of 289 apartments to be called The Heights at Inverness on 15 vacant acres next to the three roughly 150,000-square-foot office buildings in the Inverness Center North office park. The land initially was slated for a fourth office building, but the developer decided to turn the park into a mixed-use center that includes apartments, restaurants and retail stores. The apartments are slated for completion sometime in 2026, according to the Stoa Group website. Prescott Bailey, development director for the Stoa Group, said earlier this year the plan is for 92% of the apartments to have one or two bedrooms with one-bedroom rents starting at about $1,800 a month. The target market is young professionals who want to live close to their offices and have restaurants and neighborhood retail within walking distance and empty nesters who are looking for simple living arrangements without having to worry about keeping up a yard, Bailey said. 225-414-1100

PERSONNEL

Realtor Tish Tillis has joined the RealtySouth Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 205-910-7567

Harry Leckemby Jr.

Harry Leckemby Jr. has been hired as the special events sales manager at Dave & Buster’s at 2700 Galleria Circle, Suite 110, at the Riverchase Galleria. Prior to coming to Dave & Buster’s, Lechemby served as the on-site sales manager for Perfect Game in Hoover for one and a half years, general manager for Rize Sports in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, for three months and event manager for Sports Facilities Companies at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for six years. 205-986-6200

ANNIVERSARIES

Baptist Health recently celebrated the first anniversary of the company becoming part of the Orlando Health organization. The company’s operations in Hoover include a freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road and clinics and offices at 5295 Preserve Parkway, 2547 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 103, and 10 Meadowview Drive. 205-725-6800

CLOSED

Hunan Garden at 1851 Montgomery Highway in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center has permanently closed.

Outback Steakhouse has closed its location in Brook Highland Plaza at 5231 U.S. 280. The Australian-themed restaurant chain also closed its location in Birmingham’s Midtown at 245 20th St. S.