Hoover Business Happenings December 2024

Now Open

The Lloyd's Christmas Tree Lot has recently opened for the 33rd year of business on U.S. 280 in Greystone. The lot features Fraser fir Christmas trees, freshly cut from the forests of North Carolina and delivered to Alabama. The Daniels family offers customers trees of all sizes, freshly cut wreaths and garland, plus an experienced crew to help carry, cut, trim and load the tree onto your vehicle. The lot was planning to open this year in a new space at 6930 Cahaba Valley Road, located on Alabama 119, due to the closing of Lloyd’s Restaurant and that property being for sale. The new location was not ready in time, so the Lloyd’s Restaurant lot owners allowed the Daniels family to set up the red-and-white striped tent there one last time. Customers can stop by from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 828-387-0976 facebook.com/p/Lloyds-Tree-Lot

The Clotherie boutique is now open in Hoover in the Inverness Corners shopping center. This is the second location for the boutique, with the flagship store located in Alabaster. Customers can find clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and more. Business hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-983-3940

Relocations and Renovations

× Expand Yum Yai 280

Yum Yai 280 has recently reopened in the Terrace at Greystone after a three-month hiatus for renovations. Yum Yai is known for traditional Thai food with a modern flair, signature cocktails, coconut cake and the Thai tea float. Business hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:45 to 9 p.m. The weekend hours are extended on Saturday for dinner service, and on Sunday for lunch service. 205-637-6352

New Ownership

Ricky and Juli Shoup recently bought the Tradebank of Birmingham franchise, which has a location at 1236 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Hoover. 205-612-6129

Personnel Moves

Expand Ronnie Smith Expand Brian Willman Expand Nikki Stephenson

Ronnie Smith, head of the corporate banking group for Regions Bank, plans to retire at the end of the year following more than four decades of service to Regions and its predecessor banks. Brian Willman, head of commercial banking for Regions, will succeed Smith in the corporate banking group, and Nikki Stephenson, head of credit products for Regions, will be elevated to serve as head of commercial banking. Smith began his career in 1981 at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Mississippi, one of the banks that would ultimately combine to become Regions. Smith held numerous leadership roles before he was named head of the corporate banking group in 2018. Willman joined Regions in 2009 as community banking executive serving Georgia and South Carolina. He was later elevated to further leadership roles and became head of commercial banking in early 2020. Stephenson joined Regions’ capital markets division in 2008 from SunTrust Bank and has held a number of leadership roles throughout her tenure. 1-800-734-4667

Macall Underwood, Riley Underwood and Scott Underwood have joined the RealtySouth office at 109 Inverness Plaza, and Garrett Warren has joined RealtySouth’s office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. Macall Underwood: 423-605-8829, Riley Underwood: 205-983-4888, Scott Underwood: 205-965-3631, Garrett Warren 205-957-3718

has joined Northwestern Mutual at 1849 Data Drive as a financial representative, offering comprehensive financial planning, insurance and investment services. Smith previously was executive general manager and vice president for the Hendrick Automotive Group at the Hendrick Hoover Automall. He had been with the Hendrick Automotive Group for about 25 years and sold his partnership share. 205-444-5039

Dr. Aimee Poirier, a Hoover native, has joined the staff of Brock's Gap Eye Care in The Village at Brock's Gap at 1001 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 119. Poirier completed her undergraduate degree at Auburn University in 1992 and attended the UAB School of Optometry, where she was on the dean's list and a member of the Volunteer Optometric Students to Humanity group. She completed her training with the Indian Public Health Service in Shiprock, New Mexico, where she gained extensive experience in the treatment and management of ocular disease. Poirier is a member of the Alabama Optometric Association and American Optometric Association. 205-624-5524

News and Accomplishments

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, based at 2500 Acton Road #200, has been named the top firm in the large firm category (250+ employees) on Accounting Today’s 2024 Best Accounting Firms To Work For list for the third consecutive year. Accounting Today partners with Best Companies Group to conduct anonymous employee surveys and rank companies based on workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. The top employers of 2024 featured common denominators including flexibility for employees, organizational policies that improved work-life balance and internal resources to help employees navigate the post-pandemic career landscape. 205-979-4100

Anniversaries

Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant recently celebrated 20 years in business. The restaurant was founded by Joe Steiner and Kash Siddiqui as an outgrowth of a student project at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. They opened a location on John Hawkins Parkway as a restaurant and seafood market in 2005. They then closed the market to expand the restaurant seating. Steiner left the business in 2006, and Siddiqui shifted the menu to focus on Cajun seafood. In 2020, Siddiqui relocated the restaurant to 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 114, in The Shoppes at Highway 150 Crossings. Jubilee Joe’s is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday; until 9 p.m. Thursday; and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 205-982-7797

The Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Tattersall Park is celebrating five years in business this month. The restaurant and sports bar is known for wings, burgers, po boys, salads and a full bar surrounded by large-screen TVs to catch the game. Walk-On’s is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 205-224-9810

Valley Tax Partners is celebrating 11 years in business at 2271 Valleydale Road, Suite 305. The company offers tax services for individuals and businesses. The business is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential clients can send a message on their website. 205-518-8850

The Taco Mama franchise is celebrating 13 years in business. The restaurant’s original location opened in November 2011 in Mountain Brooks’s Crestline Village. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to 10 locations including Trace Crossings in Hoover. Taco Mama is known for “build your own” tacos, quesadillas, burritos and bowls, plus an extensive margarita menu. The Hoover location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. Sunday. 205-882-8226

× Expand WDI Enterprises

As of December, WDI Enterprises, located on Valleydale Road, will be celebrating four years in business serving the Over the Mountain area. WDI, or We’ll Do It, started as a personal concierge business but found its niche in construction and home renovations. Currently with an active home builders license, they specialize in deck, screened-in porches, bathroom renovations, kitchen renovations, additions, etc. WDI Enterprises is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to ensure maximum customer satisfaction. 205-460-1537

Buff City Soap is celebrating two years at its location in the Village of Lee Branch, 300 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 300. The store offers handmade soaps, bath bombs, lotions and more. They are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. 205-730-9199

Saffron Indian restaurant, located in The Terrace at Greystone, has been serving customers for one year. The restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine, with dine-in and take out options. The restaurant is open for lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner Monday through Saturday 5-9:30 p.m. 205-438-6209

Popbar has been serving handcrafted frozen treats for one year on Doug Baker Boulevard. Customers can choose from more than 80 flavors on a rotating menu, along with dips and toppings. Popbar is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 205-747-0685