Hoover Business Happenings - December 2023

Now Open

Marc Batson has opened an insurance agency called Iron City Benefits at 1318 Alford Ave., Suite 201. The business offers health insurance and worker's compensation insurance in Alabama and seven other Southeastern states, specializing in policies with no deductibles and no copays. Batson has been in the insurance business about five years and is in the process of selling another insurance agency in Sylacauga so he can focus on Iron City Benefits, which is closer to his Bluff Park home. 888-244-4849

Central State Bank has opened a new branch in the Greystone area at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road. The branch manager is Abby Oney. 205-668-0711

Popbar, a company that makes handcrafted frozen gelato, sorbetto and yogurt treats on sticks, has opened its first Alabama location in the same location as Baba Java Coffee at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 121B. A grand opening was held Nov. 11. All treats are made in-house daily with all-natural ingredients. There are more than 80 flavors offered on rotation along with dips and toppings, and the business also provides a variety of vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free options. 205-747-0685

Coming Soon

Super Chix has signed on to open a location at 5357 U.S. 280. The chain has another Hoover location at Stadium Trace. The Texas-based restaurant specializes in made-to-order chicken dishes and features gourmet toppings, as well as frozen custard. Perla Chavez will operate the location, which will share building space with Cookie Fix.

Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurant, currently with locations in Huntsville and Madison, plans to open a third location in Hoover in The Village at Brock’s Gap at 1031 Brock’s Gap Parkway. The restaurant is roughly 7,500 square feet and is owned by the Power Brands Hospitality Group and will have John Morice as the owner-operator. It is being built by Stanley Graham Construction. The goal is to have it open by February, said Zeel Zaveri, one of the owners.

The Power Brands Hospitality Group plans to open a Grimaldi's Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria in the Stadium Trace Village development, at the corner of Peridot Place and Emery Drive, co-owner Zeel Zaveri said. The restaurant will be about 3,800 square feet and will have Joshua Sullivan as the owner-operator. It will be the second Grimaldi's in Alabama.

Relocations and Renovations

The La-Z-Boy store at 2944 John Hawkins Parkway began a complete renovation of the store's interior space on Nov. 6. The store will remain open throughout the renovation process, with all merchandise moved into one half of the building while work is done on the other half, manager Austin Smith said. The estimated completion date is mid-to-late January, Smith said. 205-733-1937

New Ownership

The Power Hospitality Group has taken over ownership of the Saw's BBQ franchise at 3780 Riverchase Village. That group also owns the Super Chix, Taco Mama and MELT restaurants in Stadium Trace Village; Biscuit Belly in The Village at Brock's Gap; the Grimaldi's Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria being built in Stadium Trace Village; and the Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurant being built in The Village at Brock's Gap. At least one more restaurant is in the works in Hoover, co-owner and Hoover resident Zeel Zaveri said. 205-315-4637

Prime Smile Dental Care is now in the former dental practice of Dr. Donald Reed on Cahaba Valley Drive. They provide minimally invasive, individualized dental care. Their services range from routine cleanings or deep periodontal treatments for the whole family to dentures, Invisalign/clear braces, implants, root canals, extractions, snoring, TMJ and CPAP alternatives. 205-981-0000

News and Accomplishments

Bradley Logan, the director of interior design at Lathan Associates Architects at 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, recently was awarded the Jack Davis Professional Achievement Award by The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences. Logan is a member of the college’s Leadership Board and supports the interior design program by speaking in classes and consulting with students. He is a professional member and former president of the American Society of Interior Designers and last year won several ASID awards, taking home gold for corporate design, gold and bronze for institutional design,and sweeping the digital rendering category with gold, silver and bronze wins. The Jack Davis Professional Achievement Awards have been given out since 1986 to honor alumni in multiple professional fields and are named to honor the first man to graduate from the college with a degree in nutrition, Lewis Clifton “Jack” Davis Jr. 205-988-9112

Personnel Moves

Sha'Kayla Harris has joined RealtySouth as a real estate agent at the company's over-the-mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137.

503-896-7940

Sally Bishop has joined the staff at Ridge Crossings Apartments at 100 Tree Crossing Parkway. 205-894-5530

Dr. Patrick Rowan, a board certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine, has joined UAB Medical West and is seeing patients at the UAB Medical West Hoover Health Center at 5310 Medford Drive and at Medical West Orthopedics at 919 Medical Center Drive in Bessemer. He received his undergraduate degree from Birmingham-Southern College and his medical degree from the University of Alabama - Birmingham School of Medicine. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Missouri and sports medicine fellowship at the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida. 205-820-8440

Dr. Kathryn Bates has joined the staff at Kasey Davis Dentistry in Bluff Park at 589A Shades Crest Road. 205-822-7277

Dr. Fenton Cain Jr. has joined the staff at Dental Care of Hoover at 2720 John Hawkins Parkway. Cain is a native of Mobile. He received his bachelor of science degree from Rhodes College in Memphis and a doctorate of dental surgery from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. He is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry and Academy of Laser Dentistry. 205-206-7113

Anniversaries

Compassionate Crossings is celebrating its first anniversary. Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, founded the business to offer in-home pet euthanasia services. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and gives pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747

Gagliano Mortgage, 4500 Valleydale Road, Suite F, is celebrating its 27th anniversary this month. 205-390-7041

The Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux at 6401 Tattersall Park Drive is celebrating four years on Dec. 9. 205-538-2700

Valley Tax Partners, 4958 Valleydale Road, is celebrating 10 years in business. 205-518-8850

Closings

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has closed its location in Stadium Trace Village at 1028 Marble Terrace, Suite 100.