Hoover business happenings: August 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cake Me Up Dessert Shop

NOW OPEN

Cake Me Up Dessert Shop was scheduled to open July 25 at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 124, next to Jubilee Joe’s. The sweets shop offers Brazilian-inspired desserts, artisan cakes and fresh coffee. Cake Me Up opens at 10 a.m.

205-897-6033, cakemeupdessertshop.com

Copper Star Coffee Co. opened in July at 1870 Chace Drive, Suite 150. The shop offers hot paninis, coffee, espresso, soup, cold brew, smoothies, ice cream, Belgian liege waffles and more on its outdoor patio. It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-201-4021

Riverchase Pharmacy and Clinic opened July 8 at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway. The location provides an express clinic for walk-in care and same-day appointments, along with an independent pharmacy. The pharmacy offers prescriptions, immunizations, medical supplies, over-the-counter products and free home delivery throughout Hoover. The express clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

205-536-6014, riverchasepharmacy.com (pharmacy), 205-536-6019, riverchaseexpressclinic.com (clinic)

Turbo Shine Xpress Wash, located at 3631 Lorna Road in front of Iguana Grill, held its grand opening on June 20 with free car washes. The car wash offers full pre-wash prep with a brush, free vacuums, a free self-service mat cleaning machine, air fresheners, towels and cleaning/degreasing products. It offers single washes and wash club memberships. Turbo Shine Xpress Wash is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

205-637-0508, turboshinexw.com

Von’s Ross Bridge, a craft beer and specialty wine bar, opened at 3601 Market St. in the Ross Bridge Village Center. Founded by Brian and Jordan Von Hagel, the wine bar and bottle shop offers beer, charcuterie boards, snacks, board games and space to hang out with friends and family. Its food menu includes dishes like grilled cheese, snack mix and a children’s menu. Von’s is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

205-538-5241, vonsrossbridge.com

Zad Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 2760 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 112, opened and serves authentic Middle Eastern cuisine. Using fresh ingredients, authentic recipes and homemade Yemeni dishes, Zad offers dishes like kabobs, lamb, falafels, pita wraps, hummus, shawarma and salads. It has daily lunch specials (except weekends and holidays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Zad is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

205-407-4940, zadmc.com

Second Bloom Counseling opened at 620 Lorna Square. Founded by therapist Jazmine Mann, Second Bloom offers counseling services for families, individuals, couples and children. She specializes in strengthening relationships and navigating life transitions. She offers sessions both in person and online.

205-632-0512

COMING SOON

Southern Steer Butcher will be opening at 3049 John Hawkins Parkway in the Sam’s Club Plaza. The locally owned and operated franchise specializes in humanely raised, sustainably sourced meats including beef, pork, seafood and chicken. The Florida-based butcher shop is known for its signature marinated products, especially steak tips. By the end of 2026, the company plans to have 26 locations across 15 states. No opening date has been set yet.

southernsteer.com

OneLife Fitness is coming to The Grove shopping center at 5569 Grove Blvd. The $19 million fitness center will be 65,000 square feet and include amenities like an indoor saltwater pool, Reformer Pilates studio, indoor pickleball courts, sauna, training space, cardio equipment, fitness classes and more. With a location already in McCalla, OneLife Fitness is also opening in Lee Branch. Construction is set to begin on the Hoover location in October with an opening targeted for 2027.

onelifefitness.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Hoover native Kim Benner was installed as president of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists in June during the ASHP House of Delegates meeting in St. Louis. Benner is a professor of pharmacy practice at Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy. She has also maintained an active pharmacy practice at Children’s of Alabama for more than 25 years. Her service to ASHP has included terms on the organization’s board of directors, advisory groups and foundation committees.

ashp.org

PERSONNEL MOVES

Diversicare of Riverchase, located at 2500 River Haven Drive, welcomed Hannah Parker as its new administrator. Parker is a licensed nursing home administrator and graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she earned a degree in health care management. The health care and rehabilitation center provides post-acute care and rehabilitation services to nursing center patients and residents.

205-987-0901, diversicareofriverchase.com

ANNIVERSARIES

TherapySouth is celebrating 20 years of serving communities across the South with physical therapy care. What started as a single clinic in 2006 has grown to serve communities throughout Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. TherapySouth provides services including orthopedic physical therapy, hand therapy, and pelvic health and wellness services. It has Hoover locations at 1550 Montgomery Highway, Suite L, 3421 South Shades Crest Road and 2279 Valleydale Road, Suite 200. At its Montgomery Highway and South Shades Crest locations, they are open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location on Valleydale is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-855-5800 (Montgomery Highway location), therapysouth.com

CLOSINGS

Andy’s Farm Market and Garden Center permanently closed its Hoover location at 124 Mars Hill Road off John Hawkins Parkway after 15 years. The garden center sold a variety of plants, outdoor materials, garden décor, supplies and seasonal items. The original location of Andy’s Garden Center at 3351 Morgan Drive in Vestavia Hills will remain open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It offers a large selection of plants, fresh produce, two greenhouses, a butterfly house, rock shop and more.

205-824-0233, andysgardencenter.com