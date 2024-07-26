Hoover Business Happenings August 2024

Now Open

× Expand Boston Fish Supreme

Boston Fish Supreme has opened in the former location of the Falafel Cafe, at 1837 Montgomery Highway, Suite 103 in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center. The restaurant serves a variety of fish sandwiches and entrees, shrimp, oysters, wings, chicken, burgers, potatoes, nachos, salads, desserts and more. 205-202-4438

Desi Tadka, an Indian restaurant and bar chain based in Tucker, Georgia, has opened a location in The Plaza at Riverchase at 1843 Montgomery Highway, Suite 105. The restaurant features traditional Indian street food flavors, and its menu includes North Indian cuisine, curries, various Indian breads, regional delicacies and beverages. 205-224-4007

Coming Soon

Hoover Steaks and Wines plans to open in the Knox Square development, across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The business will offer specialty meats, seafood, fine wines, gourmet sides and desserts. The goal is to be open by late October. 205-910-2953

× Expand Space Savers Climate Storage

Space Savers Climate Storage is well underway with construction on a 100,000-square-foot, four-story climate-controlled self-storage facility at 3410 Old Columbiana Road behind the Hoover Square shopping center. The building will have 700 storage units, all dehumidified and with air conditioning, owner Butch Chandler said. Chandler hopes to have the facility completed and open by September or October. Space Savers Climate Storage already has two facilities in Tuscaloosa, two in Prattville, one on Meadowlark Drive off U.S. 280 and one off Acton Road near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Interstate 459. 205-454-6790

Relocations and Renovations

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 1824 Montgomery Highway has just completed a renovation project. 205-988-5000

The Wheeles & Garmon Attorneys firm has relocated from The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower attached to the Riverchase Galleria to 5000 Southlake Park, Suite 150. The partners are Todd Wheeles, Matt Garmon and Meredith Carpenter. An open house was held June 27. 205-593-4394

New Ownership

UAB Health System has acquired Ascension St. Vincent’s for $450 million. UAB will gain ownership of all St. Vincent’s sites of care, including its primary care clinics on Chace Drive and Hugh Daniel Drive and the hospitals at Birmingham, Blount, Chilton, East and St. Clair. This also includes St. Vincent’s One Nineteen. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. 205-934-4681

Sagora Senior Living has acquired the Rocky Ridge Retirement Community at 3517 Lorna Road and rebranded it as Asher Point Independent Living of Hoover. The community includes a range of apartment sizes for people ages 55 and older, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. All apartments have bathrooms, kitchens and balconies or patios, and all apartments are pet-friendly. The community also has a dining area with kitchen staff who provide residents with three meals a day. 659-212-8472

News and Accomplishments

In June, the Walmart Supercenter at 2780 John Hawkins Parkway in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center added a Clockwork robotic manicure service, which uses artificial intelligence and 3D technology to paint people’s nails in under 10 minutes for $15. The robotic manicure service also was added at Walmart Supercenters in Boaz and Scottsboro. 205-733-0303

Capstone Building Corp., a general contractor headquartered at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has completed LEO at Flint Crossings, a $54 million resort-style single-family rental development in Meridianville, Alabama, which covers 360,500 square feet with 266 units, and a $19 million phase five of The South City Redevelopment Project in Memphis, which includes 120 senior apartment homes covering 95,364 square feet. The LEO at Flint Crossings project was developed by Advenir Oakley Development, a brand of the Advenir Living real estate and property management company, and features cottage-style and townhome floor plans, a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, pool house, three outdoor pavilions and gazebos, a mail kiosk and a maintenance building. Phase five of the South City Redevelopment Project is being developed by McCormack Baron Salazar, with the Memphis Housing Authority as the project sponsor. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

Warren Averrett, 2500 Acton Road #200, recently promoted 35 employees at its Birmingham office. Konnor Amis was promoted to senior manager of the Forensic and Valuation Services Group. Sarah Louviere was promoted to senior manager of the Consulting Division. Cory Stanaland was promoted to senior manager of the Estate and Trust Division. Ben Studstill was promoted to senior manager of the Healthcare Division. Dow Umbach and Ethan Guynes were promoted to supervisors in the Audit Division. Allison Thomas, Hannah Kennedy, Jessica Ward, Livie Thomas and Tyler Russel were promoted to senior associates of the Audit Division. Laura Pearson was promoted to manager of the Estate and Trust Division. Kimberly Huerta was promoted to supervisor of the Healthcare Division. Jeremy Peters was promoted to senior technology services administrator of the Information Technology Division. Charleigh Steelman was promoted to communications manager for the Marketing Division. Heather Clark and Trista Cooper were promoted to communications supervisors in the Marketing Division. Jen Wiley was promoted to marketing supervisor of the Marketing Division. Georgina Haladwala was promoted to payroll manager. Amanda Voce was promoted to professional development supervisor. Collins Mills was promoted to supervisor of the Risk Advisory and Assurance Services Division. Christina Baur, Dillon Groves and Heidi Dukes were promoted to managers in the Tax Division. Chaney Benford, Chase Phillips, Jacob Paul, Landon Crowder, Mallie Miller and Rafael Millan-Lopez were promoted to senior associates in the Tax Division. Josh Sloan was promoted to supervisor of Transaction Advisory Services. Chris Kent was promoted to consultant III of the Warren Averett Technology Group. Amy Jackson was promoted to senior associate/client services administrator of Warren Averett Workplace. 205-979-4100

The Baptist Health System, a nonprofit corporation that owns 30% of Brookwood Baptist Health, has announced the appointment of Brandon Wilson, executive chairman of Wilbron Inc., to their board of trustees. Wilson is a graduate of Auburn University and a 2023 inductee into the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) College of Fellows. Wilson founded Wilbron, Inc., and is the author of “Sabotage: Leadership that Overcomes Betrayal, Theft and Deceit.” In Hoover, Brookwood Baptist Health operates a medical office building at 5295 Preserve Parkway and a freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road. 205-682-6077

Anniversaries

AAA Alabama, located at 2400 Acton Road, in July celebrated its 100th anniversary. The organization offers emergency roadside services, travel services, identity theft protection, credit card services, auto insurance, home insurance, life insurance and discounts to restaurants, attractions and other services. 205-978-7000

The Your CBD Store at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 131, celebrated its fifth anniversary on July 19. The store at 4673 U.S. 280 celebrated its sixth anniversary on July 12. 205-739-2200, 205-407-4689

× Expand BioHorizons

BioHorizons, which is based at 2300 Riverchase Center and is one of the largest dental implant companies in the world, celebrated its 30th anniversary in June. The business launched in 1994 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Institute for Innovation with just three employees and moved to Hoover about 17 years ago. Since then, BioHorizons has grown within the community and worldwide. Today, BioHorizons has more than 200 employees in Hoover and a total of 700 employees throughout the United States, Canada, Chile, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal and Italy. In its corporate headquarters, the team occupies more than 100,000 square feet and continues to expand. The company also has a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in southern California. BioHorizons’ first implant was sold in 1997, and in 1998, the company began its first international distribution of dental implants. The company in 2018 was acquired by Henry Schein, the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. Steve Boggan, the president and CEO of BioHorizons, and Todd Strong, the executive vice president and chief operating officer, both have been with the company since its founding. 888-246-8338

Expedia Cruises, 270 Doug Baker Blvd., celebrated its 10-year anniversary grand reopening. 205-482-7722

Closings

The Falafel Cafe has closed its location in The Plaza at Riverchase at 1837 Montgomery Highway, Suite 103. The restaurant’s location in Birmingham at 401 19th St. S., Suite 100, remains open.

The I Heart Mac and Cheese restaurant at 2503 John Hawkins Parkway (across from Stadium Trace Village) has closed. The restaurant opened in late 2022. It served a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, vegan and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options.

The Cinnaholic bakery at 270 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 300, in The Village at Lee Branch has closed.

The Fresh Market is closing its store in Inverness Village at 4700 U.S. 280, Suite 6. No timetable for closing was given as of mid-July.