Hoover Business Happenings: April 2025

NOW OPEN

BodyBar Pilates is now open at 5856 Elise Road in the Knox Square development in the Trace Crossings community. The business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 18.

205-417-4232, bodybarpilates.com/studios/knox-square

Dollar Tree has opened a new store in the former location of The Perfect Note nightclub in The Plaza at Riverchase at 1845 Montgomery Highway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on March 7. Dollar Tree also opened another store in the former CVS pharmacy at 2901 Morgan Road, just outside Hoover.

205-382-8598 and 659-255-7195, locations.dollartree.com

Kristin White, a former guidance counselor at Greystone Elementary School, has opened Light Path Counseling at 1572 Montgomery Highway, Suite 204.

205-234-4082, lightpathcounseling.com

Home2 Suites by Hilton in March was getting ready to open on the Riverchase Galleria campus at 3210 Galleria Circle, between Home Depot and the Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled and postponed at least twice. The hotel has 111 rooms and an outdoor swimming pool.

205-718-8100, hilton.com/en/hotels/bhmneht-home2-suites-hoover-birmingham

× Expand A dish at Ono Poke.

Ono Poke, a restaurant specializing in poke bowls, opened on Feb. 27 at 5225 Peridot Place, Suite 101, in the Stadium Trace Village development. Poke bowls are a blend of marinated, typically uncooked seafood, paired with various vegetables and drizzled with savory umami or soybean paste-based sauces. Ono Poke also offers cooked shrimp and glazed chicken poke bowls.

theonopoke.com

COMING SOON

× Expand Photo courtesy of Farm Bowl & Juice Co. The Farm Bowl + Juice Co. is a plant-based wellness stop that offers acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, cold-pressed juices and smoothies.

Farm Bowl + Juice Co. plans to open its second Birmingham-area location at 5846 Elise Road in the Knox Square development in Trace Crossings. The restaurant is a plant-based wellness stop and will offer acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, cold-pressed juices and smoothies. It will also include a coffee bar serving coffee, espresso and lattes from Birmingham-based Seeds Coffee Co. The restaurant offers natural supplements such as colostrum and collagen and sources its produce locally through its Alabama farmer network. Farm Bowl + Juice Co. was founded by Andrea Snyder, who, along with her husband, started Urban Cookhouse, which has locations throughout the Southeast. The first Farm Bowl + Juice Co. is at 1920 29th Ave. S. in Homewood.

farmbowlandjuiceco.com

Expand The Space Savers Climate Storage facility at 3410 Old Columbiana Road was expected to open in late March or early April 2025.

The Space Savers Climate Storage facility at 3410 Old Columbiana Road was expected to open in late March or early April, the general contractor handling construction of the facility said. The facility has 750 storage units.

205-764-2922, spacesaversal.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road has temporarily closed for renovations and to replace all equipment in the bakery. The shop was expected to remain closed through at least the end of March.

205-822-8272, site.krispykreme.com/al/hoover/1990-new-patton-chapel-rd

NEWS & ACCOMPLISHMENTS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Building Corp. Capstone Building Corp., based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has completed construction of Evolve Townhomes and Thrive Lofts at The 52 World, a $61.3 million apartment and townhome development in Pensacola.

Capstone Building Corp., based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has completed construction of Evolve Townhomes and Thrive Lofts at The 52 World, a $61.3 million apartment and townhome development in Pensacola. The complex, developed by The Dawson Co., includes 318 units spanning 362,700 square feet. It features one- to four-bedroom residences with a total of 591 beds, 540 full baths and 210 half baths. Amenities include walking trails, ponds, a playground, saltwater pools with barbecue stations, co-working spaces, two gyms, dog parks and retail spaces, including a gourmet grocery store, fuel station and car wash. The development also includes a Montessori Kids University Early Childhood Educational Center and an outdoor sculpture museum.

205-803-5226, capstonebuilding.com

APCO Employees Credit Union, which has branches in Hoover at 4725 Chace Circle and 6400 Tattersall Park Drive, has rebranded as Southern Energy Credit Union following mergers with Mutual Savings Credit Union in Atlanta and Powerco Federal Credit Union. The mergers expanded the credit union’s footprint across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. Founded in 1953, the credit union has grown to more than $3 billion in assets. All existing branches will remain open, credit union officials said.

205-823-7403 and 205-547-9400, southernenergycu.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, headquartered at 450 Riverchase Parkway East, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for 2025. This award, presented in collaboration with Statista, ranks employers based on a survey of more than 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. More than 6.5 million employer evaluations were considered.

205-220-2100, bcbsal.org

The Hoover City Council in April is scheduled to consider a request by Mohan Kalagotla to open an event and party space in The Centre at Riverchase at 1694 Montgomery Highway. Kalagotla, who owns Hyderabad House Alabama Indian Restaurant in the same shopping center, said customers have requested a party space. The proposed location would accommodate 118 guests and include a stage. The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval, contingent on Kalagotla adding a handicapped parking space near the entrance and setting hours as:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-midnight

If approved, Kalagotla hopes to open the center in May or June.

PERSONNEL MOVES

Heather Young has joined the RealtySouth Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, as a Realtor.

770-733-4766, heatheryoung.realtysouth.com

CLOSINGS

The Ross Bridge Pharmacy at 3601 Market Street, Suite 104, has permanently closed after five years in business. As of Feb. 27, all prescriptions were transferred to Walgreens at 5271 Ross Bridge Parkway. Former customers may fill prescriptions at any Walgreens or request a transfer to another pharmacy.

The Party City in the Hoover Commons shopping center at 1615 Montgomery Highway, Suite 102, planned to

Expand Habaneros Mexican Grill at 1601 Montgomery Highway has permanently closed.

close permanently on March 25.

Habaneros Mexican Grill at 1601 Montgomery Highway has permanently closed.

The Wells Fargo bank branch at 1600 Montgomery Highway closed permanently on March 19. Customers can visit nearby branches at 3089 John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover or 641 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.