Hoover-based Capstone begins work on Florida apartment community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Building Corp.

Hoover-headquartered Capstone Building Corp. has begun construction on The Gateway, a 270-unit luxury apartment community in Orlando, Florida.

Capstone is serving as the general contractor for the 417,000-square-foot development, which is being developed by JBL Development LLC. The five-story, gated community is expected to be completed in late 2027.

"The Gateway will be a prime example of the high-quality, amenity-rich communities that continue to redefine multifamily living across Florida," said Josh Barnett, Capstone's vice president of project management. "We're proud to support JBL Development to bring this vision to life and deliver a community that combines intentional construction, modern amenities and an exceptional resident experience in one of Orlando's fastest-growing areas."

The development will feature 270 apartment homes, including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with smart-home features, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and upgraded finishes.

Founded in 1997, Capstone Building Corp. has completed more than 130 projects in 22 states and specializes in multifamily housing developments.

For more information, visit capstonebuilding.com.