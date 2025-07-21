Area 41 Pizza Co. bartender wins 2025 Hoover Bartender Challenge

× Expand Still shot from Hoover Restaurant Week video Sue Ellen LaRocca Cox pours her Second Wind cocktail into a glass for a judge at the 2025 Hoover Bartender Challenge on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Sue Ellen LaRocca Cox of Area 41 Pizza Co. in Mt Laurel took home the crown in the 2025 Hoover Bartender Challenge put on by the Hoover Restaurant Alliance last week.

Cox’s Second Wind cocktail won first place from the official judges in the competition as well as the People’s Choice award from others who attended the finals at Beef’s at The Grove on Thursday night.

Her concoction included a cold brew, cinnamon whiskey and honey-vanilla biscuit syrup.

Other bartenders placing included: