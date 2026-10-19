Hoover Area Chamber honors businesses at inaugural Business Excellence Awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. Loree Skelton, president and CEO of South Haven Corporation, left, accepts the Hoover Heritage Award from Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nan Baldwin at the inaugural Hoover Business Excellence Awards Luncheon on Oct. 15 at Hoover Country Club. Founded in 1964, South Haven was the oldest business honored at the event.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce recognized a dozen businesses and two longtime community figures at its inaugural Hoover Business Excellence Awards Luncheon on Oct. 15 at Hoover Country Club.

The event, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham and Avadian Credit Union, drew a standing-room-only crowd of Chamber members, business leaders and community partners. Awards were given in four categories based on how long a business has operated, from companies in their first five years to those that have served the community for more than a quarter century.

“This luncheon was more than an awards program; it was an opportunity to recognize innovation, leadership, community impact and the entrepreneurial spirit that makes Hoover such a vibrant place to live, work and do business,” said Dave Nussbaum, who emceed the event.

Board in Birmingham won the Emerging Business Award for businesses one to five years old. Other nominees were Aligned Tek, Cross Cultural Connections, Hoover Steaks & Wines, The BOSS Company and The Middle ADHD.

Hendrick Subaru Hoover took the Established Business Award for businesses six to 15 years old, over nominees Expect Care Hospice, Locke General Contractors and Shelby County News Media Inc., which publishes Hoover’s Magazine.

The Mature Business Award, for businesses 16 to 25 years old, went to two recipients: Fi Plan Partners as the corporate winner and JMA Enterprises as the entrepreneur winner. Armor Safe Storage, Champion Cleaners and Lake Crest Chevron were also nominated.

AmFirst Credit Union won the Legacy Business Award for businesses 26 years and older. The category drew the largest field of nominees, which also included Bumper Nets, Cook’s Pest Control, D.F. Hughes Design/Build, Galactic Inc., Platinum Federal Credit Union, Sain Associates, Snelling Staffing and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café.

The Chamber also presented two special honors. The Hoover Heritage Award went to South Haven Corporation, led by President and CEO Loree Skelton. Founded in 1964 in what was then unincorporated Jefferson County, South Haven was established three years before Hoover incorporated as a city and was the oldest business honored at the luncheon.

Andy Tatum received the Distinguished Service Award for 10 years on the Chamber staff and more than 20 years of involvement with the organization. Before joining the staff, Tatum served as a Chamber member, ambassador and board member.

“The response to our inaugural Hoover Business Excellence Awards was truly remarkable,” said Nan Baldwin, president and CEO of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. “To see a standing-room-only crowd gathered to celebrate these businesses and individuals reinforced what we already know: Hoover has an extraordinary business community. We are proud to recognize not only business success, but also the innovation, perseverance, service and community investment that contribute to Hoover’s continued growth.”