Home builders group builds new HQ in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Representatives for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders, Home Builders Association of Alabama and National Association of Home Builders take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders in International Park in Hoover, July 15.

The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders is building a new headquarters in International Park in Hoover.

The association has been leasing space in the Alabama Associated General Contractors building off Interstate 459 on Grantswood Road in Irondale for more than 10 years and is ready to build its own place, said Joshua Dean, president of the home builders group.

The new two-story headquarters will be about 9,800 square feet on 2.3 acres in International Park, said Cody Byrom of Byrom Building, the company that sold the land to the home builders group and will be handling construction of the new headquarters.

Dean said the home builders group in the past had its own building, but previous leaders decided to share leasing space with the commercial builders.

The Associated General Contractors group has been great, but the home builders believe they will have more flexibility in using space if they have their own building, Dean said. Now, they have to schedule and rent conference room space when they need it, he said.

Also, the home builders sometimes have dinner meetings and every fall have a fish fry with 200 to 300 people, and it will be nice to be able to schedule those events on their own terms, he said.

The new headquarters building will have an outdoor patio area designed to hold those outdoor parties, he said.

Also, moving their headquarters to Hoover will be a more central location for the group, which has more than 1,300 members spread over Jefferson, Shelby and Bibb counties, Dean said.

The construction of a new headquarters has been planned for four to five years but was delayed a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. They’re excited to be able to move forward with it now, he said.

Construction of the new headquarters building is expected to take 10 to 12 months, Dean said. “We want a ribbon cutting next summer,” he said.

The July 15 groundbreaking was attended by numerous elected officials, including Hoover Councilmen John Lyda and Mike Shaw, Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, state Sen. Dan Roberts, state Rep. Juandalynn Givan, state Rep. Jim Carns, and state Rep.-elect Susan DuBose.

Representatives from the Home Builders Association of Alabama and National Association of Home Builders also were present at the groundbreaking.

The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders is the sixth-largest local home builders group in the country, Dean said. Its members include not only home builders, but also remodelers, bankers, suppliers and other business people involved with the home building industry.

The association has four full-time staff members and also shares space with the Greater Birmingham Apartment Association, Dean said.

The association in recent years has held a home building and remodeling showcase at the Finley Center in Hoover.