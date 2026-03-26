Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites hold ribbon cutting in Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A dual-brand hotel that includes a 102-room Hilton Garden Inn and 99-room Homewood Suites is open in the Stadium Trace Village development in Hoover, Alabama.

A dual-brand hotel that includes a 102-room Hilton Garden Inn and 99-room Homewood Suites this week held a ribbon cutting for their new facilities in the Stadium Trace Village development at 540 Emery Drive W.

The two hotels have a combined lobby and an outdoor entertainment patio with grills, cornhole boards, ping-pong tables, foosball tables. There also is event meeting space and an on-site restaurant and bar. The Homewood Suites has extended-stay amenities that include a fully equipped kitchen and dishwasher.

For more information, visit hilton.com or call 205-502-4000.