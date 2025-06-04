High Point Climbing hits new heights

× Expand Staff photo James Watson, 10, traverses the rock wall at High Point Birmingham, an indoor rock climbing facility on U.S. Highway 280 in Hoover, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

High Point Climbing and Fitness, located at 4766 U.S. Highway 280, offers indoor rock climbing with more than 25,000 square feet of climbing walls. The facility includes 52-foot climbing walls, more than 100 bouldering problems, 25 auto belays and a dedicated Kid Zone designed for climbers as young as 3 years old.

Beyond climbing, High Point offers a full suite of fitness amenities including yoga and weight training classes, which are included with day passes and memberships. The gym also provides top rope and lead belay classes for climbers of all skill levels along with outdoor guiding led by American Mountain Guides Association-certified instructors.

Children and teens can join climbing clubs, development teams and competitive squads that train for USA Climbing events through the gym. The gym also hosts homeschool physical education programs and seasonal camps for ages 5 to 14.

Day passes start at $24 for adults and $22 for children 10 and under, with gear rentals available. Memberships

Claire Ceasar, 11, traverses the wall as she focuses on her footwork during a class at High Point Birmingham, an indoor rock climbing facility on U.S. Highway 280 in Hoover, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

include unlimited access to all climbing, fitness and yoga classes as well as members-only events and discounts.

High Point is open seven days a week, with hours ranging from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit highpointclimbing.com/birmingham.