Hero Doughnuts opens new Hoover shop in Stadium Trace Village

Photo by Erin Nelson. The staff of Hero Doughnuts celebrated the store's grand opening in Hoover's Stadium Trace Village on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Hoover location is Hero Doughnuts fourth brick and mortar in the Birmingham area, joining Homewood, downtown Birmingham and Trussville.

Hero Doughnuts has opened its fourth brick-and-mortar shop in Hoover's Stadium Trace Village. This is the company's fourth store in the Birmingham area, joining Homewood, downtown Birmingham, and Trussville. The company now has eight locations in total, with stores in Nashville, Atlanta, and Charleston, South Carolina.