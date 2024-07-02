Hero Doughnuts & Buns celebrates 1 year of sweets and sandwiches in Hoover

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Guests order at Hero Doughnuts & Buns in Hoover’s Stadium Trace Village on June 10. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. A sampling of Hero Donuts’ selection. Prev Next

In June, Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrated its one-year anniversary at Stadium Trace Village, one of nine locations throughout Alabama and the Southeast.

Wil Drake, the culinary director of Hero who founded the company with Jason Wallis, remembers the motivation behind opening a location in Hoover.

“We loved the idea of coming to Hoover,” Drake said. “We had a little bit of a connection there and saw it as a great opportunity.”

Early in the planning stages of the Stadium Trace Village development, it was brought to Drake’s attention that Hero Doughnuts would be a great fit for the rapidly growing area. Hero Doughnuts regularly catered to customers in Hoover, and Hoover residents frequently traveled to the Homewood or Railroad Park locations.

“It seemed like a high-traffic area with the Hoover Met nearby,” said Drake, who was also pleased that the Stadium Trace development would be visible from Interstate 459. The commitment to a new location “was kind of a no-brainer,” he said.

Their opening on June 28 of last thrilled loyal Hoover fans, he said. “They were so excited to have something in their neck of the woods.”

Since opening Hero in Hoover, time has flown so quickly that it doesn’t feel like an entire year has passed, Drake said. He’s enjoyed watching Trace Crossings continue to develop, and he — along with many of his customers — are looking forward to the amphitheater that will be part of the Village Green at Stadium Trace Village.

Drake first began selling doughnuts at a pop-up shop, and when he opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, he knew he didn’t want his business to just be about doughnuts. The wide variety of menu items that Hero offers reflects his original dream.

“All of the things on the menu are stuff that I grew up enjoying as a child. The doughnuts and the old-school griddle burgers, the fried chicken and the hash browns,” Drake said. “It all comes from a place of nostalgia for me.”

Drake cherishes the “generational memories” he made as a child enjoying classic Southern cooking, particularly with his dad, “who is my hero,” he said. “That’s the reason for the name.”

The blend of classic Southern recipes with more contemporary menu items, such as shakes and coffees, has proven a success at the Hoover location, Drake said. The lunch menu has been particularly popular with Hoover customers, he said.

“We get a lot of customers that don’t even eat doughnuts. They come to us for our famous hamburger and fried chicken sandwiches,” Drake said. “Doughnuts is just a little of what we do.”

The Stadium Trace Village location is the first Hero restaurant and team that has really leaned into collaborating with schools, Drake said. “We’ve seen that it’s been really helpful for both parties, and we’ve tried to implement that at our other locations.” When they have participated in spirit days and donated a percentage of their sales for the day for Hoover schools “that’s been a big hit, too.”

“We’ve got the best team in the world,” Drake said of the staff at Stadium Trace Village. “We have a lot of young and shining faces to greet our guests, and then we’ve got an amazingly talented kitchen and bakery,” he said. “We make everything from scratch and cook to order, so it definitely takes a village to get it all across the finish line.”

For more information, go to herodoughnutsandbuns.com.