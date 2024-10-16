HBH Realty breaks ground in Trace Crossings for one-stop real estate shop

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jordan Masaeid-Hosey, managing broker and CEO of HBH Realty, second from right, holds a groundbreaking ceremony for a new office for her company in the Knox Square part of the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. With her, from left, are Hoover City Administrator Ken Grimes, Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton, Aaron Hosey and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

Hoover-based Realtor Jordan Masaeid-Hosey on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony in the Trace Crossings community for what she describes as a new type of real estate office that brings together under one roof all the services people need when buying or selling a house.

“Traditionally, right now, when you go into a real estate brokerage, you’re probably going to be greeted by a receptionist, a couple of agents and that’s about it,” Masaeid-Hosey said.

What she’s planning to have is a group of 60 collaborative partners that handle everything from marketing to moving, lending money, home inspections, closing attorneys, title companies, organizers, stagers, closet solutions, photos, videos, fencing, pressure washing, electricity, windows, blinds, trim, security services, foundation repairs, landscaping, home remediation, short-term housing, corporate housing, rental options, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

“You name it , we have the person for you in-house,” she said. “We’re going to have a one-stop shop for all things real estate, and we’re going to do it by being built outside the box, being creative and different and being able to bring something refreshing to the market because Birmingham needs it. I feel like real estate here has become so stagnant in terms of how people approach it, and it’s time to shake things up a little bit and create value for the customer.”Masaeid-Hosey, the qualifying broker and CEO of HBH Realty, plans to lease space in a 5,000-square-foot building she said is being constructed by Signature Homes in the commercial part of the new Knox Square community across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

HBH Realty currently is in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower next to the Riverchase Galleria but is eager to move to this new office, which Masaeid-Hosey said will be in one of two stand-alone commercial buildings in Knox Square.

“They’re pouring the foundation in two weeks,” she said. The target date for completion and moving in is early spring 2025, she said.

Masaeid-Hosey said she already has 32 of the 60 collaborative partners lined up so far, including Regions, Avadian, Motivational Movers, Space Cadets, Anchor Title & Closing and Maven Marketing. Twenty of the planned 60 companies will have people based in the HBH Realty office. The others will be drop-ins who will come there on an as-needed basis, she said. There will be a café in the office where the ancillary providers can meet with clients, she said.

She’s buying enough chairs for 56 people to be based there, five of whom will be HBH Realty employees, she said.

“Most brokerages are very agent-centric,” Masaeid-Hosey said. But today, “most people don’t see the value in agents now,” she said. “You can find anything you need on Zillow or realtor.com for the most part.”

But there are a lot of other pieces of home buying and selling that cause stress for people, and she wants to help take that stress away by providing easy access to solutions, she said. She became interested in setting up a shop like this because she often found herself having to find these service providers for her clients to help clean up unexpected messes, she said. She wants to have those solutions for people on the front end, with service providers she can trust, she said.

“Just let me bring everybody together,” Masaeid-Hosey said. “I know who they are. They’re vetted. They’re mature. They’re licensed. They’re very committed to the consumer experience. You as a customer will not have to stress about it.”

Nathan Cordle, a closing attorney with Anchor Title & Closing, is one of the people who plans to move into the HBH Realty office. He said he has never seen anything like this in the industry.

“She created it, and it’s a great innovation,” Cordle said.

Heather Reeves, who works with Cordle, said she got to know Masaeid-Hosey about five years ago and could tell immediately that Masaeid-Hosey had something special about her. “She was so different than anyone else,” Reeves said. “She comes up with out-of-the-box solutions for problems.”

They’re looking forward to moving from their current office in Homewood to the new spot in Hoover to be part of the new collaborative venture, they said.