Hand and upper extremity specialist joining OrthoAlabama in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports Dr. Matthew Anderson

OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports will add Dr. Matthew C. Anderson, a fellowship-trained hand and upper extremity surgeon, to its team in September.

Anderson, a Birmingham native, will see patients at the practice's Hoover location at 118 Mars Hill Road as well as its Birmingham office at 1801 Gadsden Highway.

He specializes in surgical and nonsurgical treatment of conditions affecting the hand, wrist and elbow. His areas of expertise include arthritis, sports and overuse injuries, fractures, carpal and cubital tunnel syndromes, Dupuytren's contracture and trigger finger.

Anderson also provides wrist arthroscopy, ligament and tendon repair and reconstruction, nerve repair, injections and other nonsurgical treatments.

"Dr. Anderson brings strong training and a patient-focused approach to hand and upper extremity care," said Dr. Joseph Ingram, a fellowship-trained hand and wrist surgeon with the practice. "We're confident he will make a positive difference for our patients at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports by helping them get back to their daily routines and the activities that are important to them."

Anderson earned his medical degree from the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. He completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Prisma Health Upstate in Greenville, South Carolina, followed by fellowship training in hand and upper extremity surgery at UAB and the American Sports Medicine Institute.

OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports has served the Birmingham area since 1987 and provides surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic care at locations including Hoover, Birmingham, Pell City and Vestavia Hills.

To schedule an appointment with Anderson, call 205-228-7600. More information is available at orthoalabama.com.