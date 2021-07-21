GRK Street restaurant now open on Valleydale Road

× Expand Photo from GRK Street website

GRK Street, a new fast-casual restaurant inspired by the fast-paced food found in the streets of downtown Athens, recently opened on Valleydale Road across from the Beaumont community.

This new interpretation of Greek cuisine was imagined by Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe's founder, Keith Richards.

GRK Street bills itself as delivering the flavors and pace of the urban street food people would find in Athens. The restaurant features stringed lights, colorful photographs on the walls and authentic street food.

It will offer limited dine-in space and also offer pickup and curbside orders. Orders can also be placed on the restaurant's app and by calling 205-383-3193.

GRK Street is at 5291 Valleydale Road. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays.

A grand opening was held on Tuesday, July 20.

For more information, visit www.greekstreet.com.