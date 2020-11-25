Greystone Chiropractic moving to Tattersall Park

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Lee Goldenberg. Dr. Lee Goldenberg, second from right, with his staff and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, right, at the groundbreaking of the new location of Greystone Chiropractic on Oct. 2. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Lee Goldenberg. A rendering of what the completed Greystone Chiropractic will look like upon completion. The office is set to open in February 2021. Prev Next

Greystone Chiropractic recently began construction on a new, modern building to house its holistic health facility in Greystone.

After being in Birmingham for the past eight years and operating for the past six years in a space in Greystone Terrace, owner and chiropractor Dr. Lee Goldenberg has planned a new facility to better serve his patients and the community.

“After spending six years in our current facility, we’ve built up enough to build our own place and do it right,” Goldenberg said. “We were constantly rearranging the office and wanted to be able to start over by doing it the right way from the beginning.”

Goldenberg said he has been eyeing Tattersall Park since it began and knew he wanted to relocate there. He said he believes it will be a great place for the practice to grow and expand. The new location will be next to Walk On’s Bistreaux and is expected to be completed in February 2021. As of press time, the outside was nearly complete, and work was beginning on the interior.

“Our office has always had the mission to help our practice members experience the unlimited healing potential within them, naturally, in a stress-free and nurturing environment,” Goldenberg said. “It has been an honor to be able to serve the community in the manner we have, and now increase those efforts in our new space.”

Goldenberg is the sole chiropractor and has three assistants who help him run the office. He said in the future, he would like to expand the practice to include counseling on nutrition, strength and ergonomics. There will be room to grow, as the space has an attached 3,000-square-foot rental unit. However, he hasn’t decided whether to keep it for expansion or lease it out.

While he does see patients from around the greater Birmingham area, Goldenberg said about 85% of his clients are within a 15-minute drive of Greystone, including Chelsea, Inverness, Cahaba Heights and Mountain Brook.

The effects of COVID-19 have not slowed down the building and design process for the new location. Goldenberg said all the prep meetings were done via Zoom and that he is working with great architects and designers.

Although construction was already underway, a groundbreaking ceremony was Oct. 2.

For updates and information visit greystonechiropractor.com.