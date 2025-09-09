Grey Bar: Where the drinks are cold and karaoke always hot

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs. Bartender Edwina Jonas serves up smiles and drinks at Grey Bar on U.S. 280, home to a thriving karaoke scene and a cast of regular patrons.

If you live near U.S. 280, you’ve probably heard of Grey Bar. A longtime local staple with a fresh new energy, Grey Bar isn’t just another bar on the strip, it’s a community favorite where Thursdays and Fridays mean spirited karaoke. Where you’re guaranteed to hear “Sweet Home Alabama” at least once, and Saturdays are all about live music, cocktails from your favorite bartenders and laid-back good vibes.

Grey Bar, owned by Greg Ganser, is located in The Terrace at Greystone at 5426 US-280, and is where good vibes come together and all walks of life are welcomed with open arms according to Grey Bar’s favorite bartender extraordinaire, Edwina Jonas, or lovingly referred to as Ed by regulars.

Jonas has been on the Grey Bar team for over four years now, just when the karaoke scene started for the local watering hole. Jonas has lived off of 280 for more than 13 years, and confirmed that Grey Bar’s success would not be where it is today without the regulars that she now considers family.

Whether you’re belting out a karaoke classic, catching a live set on Saturday night or just unwinding with a perfectly mixed cocktail made by Edwina or Greg, Grey Bar offers a welcoming spot for locals to relax, connect and have a little fun.

“It's rewarding. I love what I do. It's a passion of mine and my love language is making everybody happy,” she said. “This place just brings everybody together. ​​Karaoke is a whole different animal within itself. Everybody cheers for everybody and it’s just a great vibe. Creating a fun and safe atmosphere for everyone 21 to 81.”

Grey Bar is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.