Greater Birmingham Home Builders break ground on new headquarters

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220715_Home_builders6 Members of the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders board of directors flip dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders in International Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 15, 2022. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220715_Home_builders1 Joshua Dean, president of the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders, welcomes people to the groundbreaking ceremony for the association's new headquarters in International Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 15, 2022. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220715_Home_builders5 Elected officials take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders in International Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 15, 2022. From left is Susan DuBose, newly elected representative for Alabama House District 45; Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, state Rep. Juandalynn Givan of House District 60, state Rep. Jim Carns of House District 48, state Sen. Dan Roberts of Senate District 15, Jefferson County Commisioner Steve Ammons, Colt Byrom of Byrom Building, Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders President Joshua Dean and Hoover Council President John Lyda. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220715_Home_builders2 Colt Byrom of Byrom Building talks about building a new headquarters for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders during a groundbreaking ceremony for the headquarters in International Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 15, 2022. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220715_Home_builders4 Representatives for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders, Home Builders Association of Alabama and National Association of Home Builders take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders in International Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 15, 2022. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220715_Home_builders3 Shovels sit ready for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new headquarters for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders in International Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Prev Next

The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders broke ground for a new headquarters building in International Park in Hoover today.

The association for more than 10 years has been leasing space in the Alabama Associated General Contractors building off Interstate 459 on Grantswood Road in Irondale and is ready to build its own place, said Joshua Dean, president of the home builders group.

The new two-story headquarters will be about 9,800 square feet on 2.3 acres in International Park, said Cody Byrom of Byrom Building, the company that sold the land to the home builders group and will be handling construction of the new headquarters.

Today’s groundbreaking was attended by numerous elected officials, including Hoover Councilmen John Lyda and Mike Shaw, Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, state Sen. Dan Roberts, state Rep. Juandalynn Givan, state Rep. Jim Carns, and state Rep.-elect Susan DuBose.

Construction of the new headquarters building is expected to take 10 to 12 months, Dean said. “We want a ribbon cutting next summer,” he said.

Read more about the new headquarters in a future print edition of the Hoover Sun.