Get to know: Stacy Condo, owner of Then Again consignment store

Stacy Condo is the owner of Then Again, a consignment store on Lorna Road. In this interview, she shares how she got started in the consignment store business and what sets Then Again apart from other stores.

Q: Tell us briefly about your business.

A: This is Then Again in Hoover on Lorna Road. We have been here since 1998. We started our business in Tuscaloosa in 1995 and moved here to Hoover in May of 1998. We have women's, men's and children's gently-loved clothing and shoes. We also do designer handbags and jewelry.

Q: Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

A: Well, at Then Again, we are family-oriented and owned, and we really get to know our customers, and they're like family to us. I've made so many friends over the years here at Then Again, and our customer service, friendliness and helpfulness really set us apart from everybody else. Not gonna get that kind of customer service anywhere these days.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Unlike most of our competitors, we are a one-stop shop here at Then Again. We have men's, women's and children's items all under one roof in one store. We have a kids' corral. Nobody else has that. You can let your children come and play at Then Again in the kids' corral while you look. It’s secure. The side over there on the kids' side is locked so you can browse away while your children play. That's a big difference here at Then Again.

Q: How did you get started in the business?

A: We were poor students at the University of Alabama trying to figure out what we're gonna do with our lives. And my sister-in-law had the great idea - Why don't we start a consignment shop? So that's what we did. We started our consignment shop there in Tuscaloosa in Bama Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 1995, and then we moved to University Boulevard in 1996, and then we put this location here in Birmingham in 1998. And the rest is history.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to share about your business?

A: We’d just like to say come and see us here at Then Again. We love making new friends, and we love looking through items. We do that Tuesday through Friday from 10 [a.m.] to 12 [noon] and Saturday by appointment. We buy it outright. We do not consign, so you will get your money that day. Come and see us.