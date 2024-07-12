Get to Know Realtor Tamara Canty

×

Tamara Canty is a Realtor with Transform Real Estate.

Q: Tell us briefly about your business.

A: Transform Real Estate is a real estate company that specializes in residential real estate and also property management services. We assist in-state and out-of-state owners and investors with leasing and property management services.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I got my start in housing in 1989 as a college student at Mississippi State University. After I graduated college, I went into banking and finance, and a manager where I lived asked me if I would be interested in being a part-time leasing agent or leasing consultant. So I have 14 years in property management, and I have 4½ years in real estate.

Q: Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

A: I am very driven and passionate about helping those people who need hope, people who others have told no, that they can't own a home. So I work very closely with people who have experienced credit challenges, foreclosures, bankruptcy, people that need affordable housing. I'm very driven and passionate to help those people or anyone who wants to own a home.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: I believe the thing that sets me apart from my competitors is the fact that I'm very patient, very consistent. I love educating people, so I tend to draw or attract the first-time homebuyers, and I spend a lot of time educating them so that they understand the process, so they can help and teach others.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: I believe that my clients, customers, colleagues would all say the same thing — that I am generous, that I am kind. I'm patient. I'm very responsive, and I just love and take great joy in seeing other people thrive and do well.