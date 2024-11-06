Get to Know: Metro Diner manager Misti Cooper

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Misti Cooper. Misti Cooper is the new manager of Metro Diner on U.S. 280. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Misti Cooper is the new managing partner at Metro Diner, located at Inverness Plaza along U.S. 280.

Q: Tell us about the restaurant.

A: We are a small, locally owned franchise where we value our team members and guests alike. We want everyone who walks in the door to feel a part of the Metro Diner family, and we spend time getting to know them as if they were family. We’re where the locals eat since we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner all day.

Q: What’s your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: People celebrate wins, special occasions, losses; they catch up with old friends; they spend time with their loved ones, all around food. There’s something special about serving someone a great meal. That has to be my favorite part of the industry.

Q: What is your favorite item on the menu and why?

A: The Bissell Breakfast all the way. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory. It’s a two-egg breakfast with all the trimmings and a short stack of pancakes.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Our local feel. We have two Birmingham locations, so we aren’t too big to spend time getting to know our guests. It allows us to connect to people on a more personal level. And, our variety of menu options also allows us to cater to just about any craving.