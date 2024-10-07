Get to know: Melissa Atrain juggles school with restaurant duties

× Expand Melissa Atrian

Melissa Atrian is a shift leader at the Kilwins chocolate and ice cream shop and employee at Cajun Roux Bar & Grill, both in Stadium Trace Village. She is 18 years old and a senior at McAdory High School.

Q: Have you been in the food business before?

A: I used to work at the Crumbl [Cookies] in Vestavia.

Q: What’s it like working in a goodie store like this?

A: I do get the question of “How do you not weigh 600 pounds?” every day, but you get used to the smell. … I’m immune to it. I guess since I’ve been around for so long, … I don’t feel tempted to eat any sweets. I’m also not a sweets person, so I don’t crave any of this.

Q: Of the stuff you do like, what’s your favorite thing here?

A: Everything with our pecans and caramel is really good, like our pecan snappers. It’s like pecans with a layer of caramel and the milk chocolate on top. … They sell out really fast. … That and our Tongas. Our Tongas are similar to the Girl Scout Samoas. They’re shortbread cookies covered in caramel and toasted coconut and then drizzled with milk chocolate. They’re really good. I crave those.

Q: What would you like to do after graduation?

A: My goal right now is to get into Auburn to major in civil engineering because I heard they have a really good engineering program. … It’s a cool thing, especially being a girl in engineering because not many women are in engineering.

Q: Do you have hobbies or interests?

A: I used to box for a little bit, but it got to be too much going to school and then coming here.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Hopefully finished with school with a good, stable job and surrounded by amazing people like I am today. … Ten years from now, to have my own house and have my own car. … Kids are definitely something I want to have, but I don’t see myself with them in 10 years.