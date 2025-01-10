Get To Know: Leon Williams, Diamond Golf Cars

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Leon Williams is a sales manager at Diamond Golf Cars in Inverness Plaza.

Leon Williams is a sales manager for Diamond Golf Cars at Inverness Plaza.

Q: How long have you been in the business?

A: I’ve been here for five years, but I’ve worked sales … for 23 years.

Q: What other places have you worked in the past?

A: I was a manager for AT&T retail prior to this, and I worked for Hilton several years in Montgomery.

Q: How did you get into this business?

A: I was just looking for a change of pace from technology sales. … I came in as a parts manager role and learned the business from the inside out, as opposed to coming in as a salesperson. … About three years in, the lead salesman here moved out of state, so that gave me the opportunity to move over here [into sales].

Q: Outside of work, do you have hobbies?

A: I like to travel, and I love to go to live events, whether it’s hockey, concerts, football. Those are the big three. ... I also collect guitars. I love guitars and musical instruments.

Q: Who are your favorite hockey and football teams?

A: Birmingham Bulls, Philadelphia Flyers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Carolina Panthers.

Q: What kind of music do you like?

A: All of it. This year, I’ve seen Stone Temple Pilots, Soul Asylum, Limp Bizkit, Riff Raff and Corey Feldman at Oak Mountain. I went to Megadeth and Lamb of God in Nashville a couple months ago.