Get to Know: Ken Murer of Signs Now and The Awards and Engraving Place

Ken Murer is owner of Signs Now and The Awards and Engraviing Place in the Hoover Court shopping center in Hoover, Alabama.

Ken Murer is a co-owner of Signs Now and The Awards and Engraving Place in the Hoover Court shopping center.

Q: How did you get into this business?

A: A long time ago, a friend of mine who owns an electrical supply company told me about a retired electrician who was doing some engraving in his basement, and he wanted to sell the business. I bought that. That was the old anagraph type of engraving where you had to trace each letter. Of course, it has become computerized. In 2001, I had the opportunity to buy the Signs Now franchise. And with engraving, I just went from making labels for electricians to making trophies and awards and pretty much everything else.

Q: What part of it do you like best?

A: I guess an unusual project that works out well. Something a little special. They describe want you want, and you end up doing it, and both of you end up happy.

Q: What kind of volume of business do you do here?

A: It varies so much. We’ve done little bitty signs, and we’ve done signs it took a crane to hang. Probably thousands because we do a lot of yard signs. I’ve got one company that will order 200 yard signs for four to five locations, and they do several of those a year. That adds up in a hurry. We’ve done so many trophies. I have thousands of trophies.

Q: What’s something most people might not know about you?

A: I’m probably getting ready to retire before too much longer. We started in ’87 with the engraving and in 2001 with the signs, so I’ve been at it for a while.

Q: If retirement is in your future at some point, have you got anything you want to do?

A: Probably travel. We’ve got a great country here. I’d like to go out to Yellowstone, Grand Teton, places like that. Go up and see the Great Lakes. There’s a lot to see in this country — a lot of variety.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of your work?

A: I like to shoot. I just don’t get a chance to do it very often.

Q: What kind of shooting?

A: Handgun.

Q: Do you go across the highway [to Hoover Tactical Firearms]?

A: Yeah. I was going to join Brock’s Gap [Training Center], but now they’re moving to Pell City, so that’s going to be quite a little jaunt. But if you’ve got the time, why not?

Q: How frequently do you shoot?

A: Maybe once a month. Right now, if you don’t go to a range, it’s no fun being outside. I’ve got places I can go in Shelby County, but standing out there in 100-degree weather is not too fun. … I guess the other thing I like to do is go to the gym. It’s obviously a great stress reliever, and it’s good for your health. One of the things you can do to increase your life span and decrease your cognitive decline is to exercise. Of course, eating right helps, too.