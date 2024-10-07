Get to know: Hair stylist Jamie Hall

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Jamie Hall is a hair stylist at the Great Clips in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover.

Jamie Hall is a hair stylist at Great Clips in the Trace Crossings shopping center.

Q: How long have you been cutting hair?

A: I have been cutting hair for close to 35 years. I have been with Great Clips, with my specific franchise owner, for 20 years. We used to be on South Shades Crest, but we just closed that store and merged over here.

Q: What made you decide to get into this industry?

A: Me and a friend of mine started taking it at trade school in high school. Then after that, that’s just all I’ve ever done.

Q: Why do you stick with it? What do you like about it?

A: I like a lot of the social aspect of it. I like getting out and seeing people and talking to people. I like what I do. I like making people happy. As long as I’ve been here now, I have a lot of people that come in just to see me every day, so that’s good. I’ve built up a good clientele.

Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?

A: I like to be out in my yard. I like to do things outside. My husband and I moved about a year and a half ago to a little house in Helena, so now we have a little bit of a yard.

Q: What’s something that most people might not know about you?

A: I have met a couple of famous people. [In] the job that I used to have before I came here, the lady I worked for, we used to get together as a group and go down to Montgomery and do hair for the America’s Junior Miss pageant. We would go down there, and we would do all the hair for 50 contestants at the Junior Miss pageant. So when I did that, I met Toby Keith, I met Herschel Walker, I met Deborah Norville.