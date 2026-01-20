Get to know: Founder of Farm Bowl + Juice Co Andrea Snyder

× Expand Jon Anderson Founder of Farm Bowl + Juice Co Andrea Snyder Founder of Farm Bowl + Juice Co Andrea Snyder

Q: What do you love most about working at Farm Bowl?

A: The customers. We have raving fans, and it’s so nice to see familiar faces every day who love and appreciate our offerings. They have become like family to us, and we know their orders and preferences by memory.

Q: How would you describe the team culture here?

A: We have a team mentality, and everyone is always willing to help each other. We are also friends outside of work, which makes it a more fun work environment.

Q: What does a typical day look like for a new team member?

A: Depending on whether it’s a morning or evening shift, the tasks vary. But overall, you work through a checklist of food prep items and cleaning while also serving customers. We also serve as baristas and make lattes and coffee drinks.

Q: Are there opportunities to learn more about nutrition or menu development?

A: We provide nutrition information for all menu items by request. We introduce seasonal, limited-time menu items every 1-2 months, and you can find out what’s new by following us on Instagram at @farmbowljuice.

Q: How do you define great customer service at Farm Bowl?

A: Being a bright spot in someone’s day. Being grateful that customers chose to spend their hard-earned money at Farm Bowl + Juice and going above and beyond to make them feel that gratitude. It’s also important to us to take the time to get to know our customers’ preferences — and they love that.

Q: What kind of person tends to succeed here?

A: Someone who is friendly and welcoming. We have a lot of regulars, but also a lot of people traveling who need an introduction to our menu. Someone who is knowledgeable about the food we serve and its benefits. Also, someone who can work at a fast pace and sometimes independently without supervision.

Q: What’s the busiest time of day or season for you?

A: Summertime is our busiest season. Most of our products are served cold and craveable when it’s hot outside. Also, parent weekends and Step Sing weekend at Samford — we are always packed.