Get to Know: Carol Song of Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Carol Song is co-owner and general manager of Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill in the Hoover Court shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, and owner of the Seafood King restaurant in Homewood, Alabama.

Carol Song is a co-owner and manager at Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill, which opened in the Hoover Court shopping center in February, and owner of the Seafood King in Homewood, which opened five years ago.

Q: How do you manage two different restaurants?

A: I find really good employees here. We’re like friends and family. They help me a lot.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to go into the restaurant business?

A: My family. I used to live in Houston. All my friends and family — they had restaurants, and I decided to do my own business.

Q: When did you move from Houston to the Birmingham area.

A: Five years ago.

Q: What do you think of the Birmingham area?

A: I really love it here because all the people here — it’s very friendly. We help each other. I really find a lot of friends here. We’re like family.

Q: You didn’t have to go in the family business. Why did you decide to stick with restaurants?

A: They have a lot of experience, so I can learn from them. Also, I wanted to do my own business. I feel like I do a lot of challenges if I do the restaurant. I like to give a lot of challenges to myself because I feel like they can help me grow up and learn a lot of things.

Q: How old are you?

A: 30 years old.

Q: Of everything y’all sell here, what’s your favorite dish?

A: My favorite is the Hoover roll and Homewood roll. They have crab meat. They have tuna and a kind of spicy sauce inside. That’s really popular.

Q: Y’all just made up the names?

A: Yeah.

Q: What’s something most people might not know about you?

A: One customer used to tell me, ‘I don’t know why you’re happy every single day when I meet you.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I really feel happy when I’m standing here because if I go to the tables, I talk with my customers, and I feel like I talk with my family.’ I really love this job.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: I love to play tennis and go to the gym sometimes. Sometimes, I love to go on a trip because I want to go to different countries and cities to bring the new styles to Birmingham. In Houston, I found a lot of sushi restaurants there that do the all-you-can-eat sushi there. That’s why I decided to bring this style to Birmingham. We’re the first sushi all-you-can-eat in Birmingham.

Q: Where is the best place you have been?

A: I just went to Chicago. I love it there. I think it’s a very good season to be in Chicago in the summer. Also, I feel like it’s a very clean and nice city and a modern city. They have a lot of fancy things.