Get to know: Austin Frye, smart security specialist

Austin Frye is a smart security professional with Chorus, a smart home and security company. In this interview, he shares what he thinks sets Chorus apart from other home security companies and what he strives to do daily in his job.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: Chorus is a smart home automation and security company founded in 2019. We deliver smart security, made simple. We do this by integrating your home security system and smart home devices into one easy to use app.

We partner with home builders and real estate agents to serve home buyers across the state of Alabama.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I was brought on to fulfill a role in sales and marketing after I graduated from Birmingham-Southern College. My mission is to serve homebuyers and engage in the local community.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Two things that set us apart is that you can manage everything from one mobile app on your phone and the fact that we offer local support and customer service.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: My customers would say that I'm personable, and that I'm willing to go the extra mile to meet their needs.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: Securing your home and enjoying home technology can be both confusing and inconvenient, especially without the professional support you deserve. At Chorus, we deliver smart security, made simple that's affordably delivered all on one platform and mobile app, so you can enjoy the harmony of a connected home and unrivaled peace of mind with world-class customer service.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A:One unique thing about our business isthat we also install surround sound systemsand mesh WiFi, which allows usto encompass all areas of home technology.