Get fit at Thompson Fitness

Photo courtesy of Sean Thompson. Sean Thompson, right, leads a class at Thompson Fitness in Hoover in November 2023.

Thompson Fitness, a training studio focused on personalized fitness, is one of Hoover’s newest exercise offerings.

Owner Sean Thompson, a personal trainer and nutritionist, offered online fitness classes for several years before opening an in-person location last November. Gymgoers can choose to train in person through small groups and one-on-one sessions, or in the comfort of their own home through online classes. Thompson’s regimens focus on weight loss and body transformation. His tagline is “Look Better, Feel Better, Have More Energy.”

Potential new members can get started by booking a 30-minute consultation, where they’ll build a custom workout plan.

Thompson Fitness is at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway #137 and is open from Monday to Saturday. You can visit their website at tfit205.com.