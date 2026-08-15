Game X Change recently opened first Hoover location

× Expand Photo by David Viloria

Game X Change recently opened its first Hoover location, bringing its buy, sell and trade retail concept to Patton Chapel Plaza.

The store is located at 1676 Montgomery Highway, Suite D, and carries new and used video games, consoles, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, comics, movies, anime, toys and other merchandise.

Customers also can sell or trade eligible items to the store for cash or store credit. While Game X Change began with a focus on video games and movies, the retailer has expanded its selection over the years to include smartphones, tablets, technology products, music, models, gifts and other collectibles.

The company has operated since 1992, building its business around buying and reselling new and used entertainment products and electronics.

The Hoover store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 205-438-6109 or visit gogamexchange.com.