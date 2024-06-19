Galleria Woods earns 'best senior living' award from U.S. News & World Report

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220804_HV_Beauty_Awards_Galleria_Woods1 Galleria Woods senior living community in Hoover, Alabama

Galleria Woods, an assisted living and independent living community in Hoover, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2024 Best Assisted Living and Independent Living Community.

U.S. News awards the designation of “Best Senior Living” only to those communities that satisfy its statistical assessment of performance on consumer satisfaction surveys administered in the previous two calendar years.

Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earned a “best” rating. For its 2024 Best Senior Living ratings, U.S. News rated nearly 3,500 communities on several criteria, including resident and family members’ satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value and other services and amenities provided by the community.

Galleria Woods, located on 20 acres at 3850 Galleria Woods Drive off John Hawkins Parkway, has about 150 independent living residences ranging from apartments with one to two bedrooms to cottage homes, many with their own private patio or porch. The community also has 24 assisted living residences and a 30-bed skilled nursing facility with private rehab suites. The community is managed by Life Care Services.

For more information about Galleria Woods, go to galleriawoodsseniorliving.com or call 205-277-6915.