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Galleria Woods recently marked 35 years of serving older adults with a celebration honoring its residents, team members and the community’s history.

Team members from Des Moines, Iowa, traveled to Hoover to take part in the event.

“Celebrating 35 years is a meaningful milestone for Galleria Woods, and we’re proud of the generations of residents, families and team members who have helped make our community what it is today,” said Lynda Sullivan, executive director at Galleria Woods. “This anniversary is a reflection of the relationships we’ve built and our continued commitment to providing exceptional service and care to our residents. We’re grateful to everyone who has been part of our journey and look forward to many more years of serving the Birmingham community.”

Resident Ruby Ingram said the people are what make the community special.

“Galleria Woods is a special place because of the people who make up this community, from my wonderful neighbors to the gracious staff who make us feel at home and so supported,” Ingram said. “It’s exciting to see everyone come together to celebrate this milestone, and I’m proud to be part of this community.”

Galleria Woods is a Life Plan Community in Hoover’s Riverchase area offering independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. For more information, visit galleriawoodsseniorliving.com.