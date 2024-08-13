Galleria Macy’s listed for sale

× Expand File art

The Macy’s location at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover is listed for sale.

SRS Real Estate Partners lists the 225,763-square-foot property as being a “big box opportunity.”

Macy’s said in a statement today that the company intends to close approximately 150 Macy’s stores while further investing in their 350 “go-forward fleet” over the next three years.

A final decision on locations has yet to be made, according to Macy’s.

“There is a current evaluation underway comparing the potential real estate value and future sales growth profitability potential,” Macy’s said in the statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at this time. If at some point we proceed with closing this location, the soonest this will happen will be in 2025.”

Macy’s at the Riverchase Galleria was originally a Rich’s Department store, which opened in 1986, according to information provided by Alan Paquette, who manages The Offices at 3000 Riverchase, formerly known as the Riverchase Galleria office tower.

Paquette said Macy’s eventually bought Rich’s, and the original Macy’s location at the mall was where the current Von Maur store is.

A second Macy’s was located at Brookwood Village in Mountain Brook until it closed in 2022.