FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center coming to Greystone

× Expand Image courtesy of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center

A new physical therapy clinic is preparing to open in the Greystone area.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center is opening at 5363 U.S. 280 and will provide physical therapy, balance training and vestibular rehabilitation services. The independently owned, family-operated clinic is currently hiring physical therapists, physical therapist assistants and front office staff ahead of its opening.

The clinic will offer treatment for orthopedic and sports injuries, dizziness and vertigo, fall prevention, pain management and personalized wellness programs. FYZICAL specializes in medically based outpatient physical therapy with an emphasis on one-on-one patient care.

According to the owners, the Greystone location is designed to combine advanced rehabilitation techniques with a family-focused approach for both patients and employees. The practice says it aims to create a supportive environment centered on personalized treatment and helping patients return to active, pain-free lifestyles.

FYZICAL is currently recruiting its opening team and says the clinic will feature state-of-the-art equipment along with individualized treatment plans.

For more information about the Greystone location, visit fyzical.com.

Those interested in employment opportunities can apply through the clinic's Indeed job posting.