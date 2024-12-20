Former Hendrick Automotive executive moves to Northwestern Mutual

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joel Smith Joel Smith is a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual at the company's office in Hoover, Alabama.

Joel Smith has joined Northwestern Mutual at 1849 Data Drive as a financial representative, offering comprehensive financial planning, insurance and investment services.

Smith previously was executive general manager and vice president for the Hendrick Automotive Group at the Hendrick Hoover Automall. He had been with the Hendrick Automotive Group for about 25 years and sold his partnership share.

Smith can be reached at 205-444-5039.