Food portion of 2024 Hoover Restaurant Week set for July 19-27

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A server for Tre Luna Catering carries dinner plates at the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. On the menu was boneless braised beef short ribs, parmesan polenta and ratatouille. Tre Luna is one of 25 restaurants participating in the 2024 Hoover Restaurant Week.

The 2024 Hoover Restaurant Week kicks off July 15-18 with the Hoover Bartender Challenge, and the food portion of the celebration is set for July 19-27.

The Hoover Restaurant Alliance is asking people to celebrate the city’s wide variety of restaurants by visiting eateries and taking advantage of specials throughout that time period.

At least 25 restaurants have established special deals for those nine days, and people can view those specials on the Hoover Restaurant Week website (by clicking on the restaurant logos) or the individual restaurant’s websites.

Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen is offering buffalo fried chicken livers with jalapeno ranch, carrots and celery for $10 or a hot honey glazed smoked Cornish hen with parmesan-truffle fries, arugula-apple salad and Alabama white bbq sauce for $25.

The Craft Burger is offering half-price sides or a free fried egg on any sandwich, and the Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill is offering 50% off the price for hibachi salmon ($6.48 for lunch or $11 for dinner).

Other restaurants participating include Beef O’Brady’s, Biscuit Belly, Bluff Park Coffee Collective, Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill, Capella Pizzeria, The Casual Pint, City Bowls, Cookie Fix, Glass Panda, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza, Merk’s Tavern, Moe’s Original Bar B Que, Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante, Saw’s BBQ, Silver Coin Indian Grill, Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, The Electric, The Pita Café, The Whole Scoop, Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen and Unagi Bento Sushi.

“I’m excited about it,” said David Cohen, founder of the Hoover Restaurant Alliance.

The whole idea is acknowledge the variety of food offerings in the city, celebrate the work that restauranteurs do and show them support by patronizing their businesses, Cohen said. He loves the growing diversity of food offerings in the city, he said.

“It just keeps getting better here in Hoover.”

The food portion of Hoover Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick during the Good Day Alabama morning show on WBRC Fox 6 with Jeh Jeh Pruitt doing both live and taped segments with Hoover restauranteurs at the new pavilion at Bluff Park Community Park at 517 Cloudland Drive. People are invited to come to the pavilion for the show beginning at 7:30 a.m., Cohen said.