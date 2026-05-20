Five Below opening new Hoover store with grand opening celebration

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Five Below is opening a new Hoover location at 5537 Grove Blvd. with a three-day grand opening celebration scheduled for May 22-24.

The national discount retailer will offer giveaways, games, children’s activities and special product deals throughout opening weekend as customers experience the store’s newest location.

Five Below carries a wide assortment of products including candy, snacks, toys, games, beauty items, tech accessories, room décor, collectibles and sports merchandise. Most items are priced between $1 and $5, with some expanded-value items priced above that range.

The company, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, now operates more than 1,900 stores across 46 states.

Store hours for the Hoover location will be: