Farm Bowl + Juice Co. opens at Knox Square in Trace Crossings

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Andrew Snyder, the founder of Farm Bowl + Juice Co., outside her new location in the Knox Square development across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Farm Bowl + Juice Co. on Friday, July 11, opened its second Birmingham-area location at 5846 Elise Road in the Knox Square development in Trace Crossings.

The restaurant is a plant-based wellness stop and offers acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, cold-pressed juices and smoothies. It also has a coffee bar serving coffee, espresso and lattes from Birmingham-based Seeds Coffee Co. The restaurant offers natural supplements such as colostrum and collagen and sources its produce locally through its Alabama farmer network.

Founder Andrea Snyder opened the first Farm Bowl + Juice Co. in downtown Homewood in 2018 and said she loves the Stadium Trace area and believes the abundance of homes and other businesses in the area provide good synergy for her brand. “It’s a great location,” she said.

She is considering opening another corporate location in the Birmingham metro area and is actively pursuing franchises opportunities in the Southeast, she said. Some target areas include Huntsville, Nashville and the 30A area on the Florida coastline, she said.

She and her husband, David, started the Urban Cookhouse restaurant in Homewood in 2010, and it now also has locations at The Summit and in downtown Birmingham, Crestline in Mountain Brook, Tuscaloosa, Cullman, Huntsville, Nashville and soon to be in Dallas.

For more information about Farm Bowl + Juice Co., go to farmbowlandjuiceco.com.