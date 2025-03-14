Farm Bowl + Juice Co. coming to Knox Square in Trace Crossings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Farm Bowl + Juice Co. The Farm Bowl + Juice Co. is a plant-based wellness stop that offers acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, cold-pressed juices and smoothies.

Farm Bowl + Juice Co. plans to open its second Birmingham-area location at 5846 Elise Road in the Knox Square development in Trace Crossings.

The restaurant is a plant-based wellness stop and will offer acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, cold-pressed juices and smoothies. It will also include a coffee bar serving coffee, espresso and lattes from Birmingham-based Seeds Coffee Co. The restaurant offers natural supplements such as colostrum and collagen and sources its produce locally through its Alabama farmer network.

Farm Bowl + Juice Co. was founded by Andrea Snyder, who, along with her husband, started Urban Cookhouse, which has locations throughout the Southeast. The first Farm Bowl + Juice Co. is at 1920 29th Ave. S. in Homewood.

For more information, go to farmbowlandjuiceco.com.