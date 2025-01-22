Family entertainment center proposed for The Village on Lorna

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson This 54,800-square-foot space in The Village on Lorna shopping center on Lorna Road currently occupied by Bargain Hunt is being proposed for conversion into a family entertainment center that incluces bowling, a trampoline/arcade area, a “gel blaster” room and activity/party rooms.

A company called Stars Entertainment is seeking permission to open a family entertainment center in The Village on Lorna shopping center in the anchor space currently occupied by Bargain Hunt.

A floor plan for the 54,800-square-foot space submitted to the city shows 16 bowling lanes, a trampoline/arcade area, a “gel blaster” room, two large activity/party rooms, five smaller rooms for parties, and a kitchen and food service area.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 13 voted to recommend that the Hoover City Council approve the request, and the matter is now scheduled for a public hearing and vote on Feb. 17.

Johnny Jones, a representative for the company who spoke to the zoning board, said the company owns the Altitude Trampoline Park at 8581 Helena Road in Pelham and is in the process of building a 45,000-square-foot family entertainment center in Moody.

Jones said he grew up in the Hoover/Vestavia Hills area and believes this community and location are a good fit for an entertainment center.

The property is zoned as a C-2 community business district. Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said city staff did not foresee any problems with the proposed development. It is in an area that is already commercial in nature and should not cause problems for nearby residential areas, Martin said.

The proposed hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday.

One condition the zoning board included in its recommendation is that Stars Entertainment refurbish the landscape islands in the parking lot. The shopping center originally had a landscape maintenance plan that included trees, but over time, trees have been removed from the interior portion of the parking lot, Martin said. The proposal requires the company to replace four trees on existing landscape islands and add more islands with seven additional trees.