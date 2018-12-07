Duluth Trading Co., Big Whiskey's tavern coming to Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Photo and sketch courtesy of Broad Metro LLC Duluth and Big Whiskeys Duluth Trading Co., a Wisconsin-based retailer, and Big Whiskey's, a Missouri-based tavern chain, plan to open in the Stadium Trace Village development in Hoover, Alabama.

Duluth Trading Co., a Wisconsin-based apparel retailer, and Big Whiskey’s, a Missouri-based tavern, are coming to the Stadium Trace Village shopping center, the developer announced Thursday.

Duluth Trading Co. offers workwear and casual apparel for men and women. The company will fill a 15,000-square-foot location of the first phase of Stadium Trace Village and is expected to open in late 2019, according to a statement from developer Broad Metro.

Duluth Trading Co. currently has 40 stores in 24 states, according to the company’s website. The closest stores to Alabama are in Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio.

Big Whiskey’s offers a full menu of alcoholic drinks, including whiskey, bourbon and scotch.

“In seeking restaurants for Stadium Trace Village, it was our desire to find a place where area residents could gather for great food and to watch a game,” said Will Kadish, the principal owner of Broad Metro. “Not a sports bar, but a neighborhood tavern that would be equally fun when a game wasn’t on. Big Whiskey’s fits the bill and will become a destination for people of all ages to gather and come together.”

Big Whiskey’s currently has eight locations in Missouri and one each in Arkansas and Kansas, according to the company’s website. In addition to the one planned in Hoover, another is slated to go in Las Vegas in early 2019, the website says.

Kadish said these additions to the tenant lineup in Stadium Trace Village will drive more foot traffic in the development and help shine a national spotlight on the project. “We will continue to find and bring to Hoover businesses that create excitement and provide area residents something fresh and new to experience,” he said.

The 44-acre Stadium Trace Village also is slated to include an Aldi grocery store, a 39,000-square-foot UAB medical office building, a Culver’s casual fast food restaurant and a village center called The Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village.

Tenants announced that the village center will include Taco Mama, a MELT sandwich shop, O’Henry’s Coffees, MOOYAH Burgers, Frutta Bowls, Sweet Charlie’s rolled ice cream shop, a new Cajun-themed restaurant called Cajun Roux, Wrapsody’s boutique, Jeremy Stephens Salon and ARC Realty office, according to Map Development and Retail Specialists, which are handling leasing for the village center.

The conceptual plan also still shows space for two hotels in the development, though none have been named. Talks with hoteliers have slowed since UAB Medical West hospital decided not to locate on land next to the first phase of Stadium Trace Village, said Derick Belden, a spokesman for Broad Metro.

× Expand Layout courtesy of Broad Metro LLC Stadium Trace Village concept plan 10-23-18 This is the conceptual plan for the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built at the intersection of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, as of Oct. 23, 2018.

The conceptual plan previously had an 81,200-square-foot retail store shown on it but has been redrawn to include three smaller buildings. The development seems to be progressing more toward smaller stores in more of a village setting, Belden said.

Retailers and restaurants should begin to open in mid-2019, and phase one should near completion by the end of 2019, Broad Metro said. Road and landscaping improvements associated with the project should be completed by the end of this year, the company said.