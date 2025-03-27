Dr. Aimee Poirier joins staff at Brock's Gap Eye Care

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brock's Gap Eye Care Dr. Aimee Poirier

Dr. Aimee Poirier, a Hoover native, has joined the staff of Brock’s Gap Eye Care in The Village at Brock's Gap at 1001 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 119.

Poirier completed her undergraduate degree at Auburn University in 1992 and attended the UAB School of Optometry, where she was on the dean's list and a member of the Volunteer Optometric Students to Humanity group.

She completed her training with the Indian Public Health Service in Shiprock, New Mexico, where she gained extensive experience in the treatment and management of ocular disease. Poirier is a member of the Alabama Optometric Association and American Optometric Association.

Poirier practiced primary eye care in Helena for five years prior to joining Brock’s Gap Eyecare. She, her husband Wallace and their family have lived in Hoover for many years.

To schedule an appointment, call 205-624-5524.