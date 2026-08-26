Donna K Rheumatology to host open house at new office

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donna K Rheumatology & Infusion Services

Donna K Rheumatology & Infusion Services will celebrate its new office with a public open house on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 3-6 p.m.

The event will give the community a chance to tour the new space, meet Dr. Donna K. Maneice and her team and enjoy light refreshments. The clinic is located at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 100, near Interstate 459 at The Shops at 150, adjacent to Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant.

Donna K Rheumatology & Infusion Services provides specialized rheumatology care for people living with autoimmune and musculoskeletal conditions, along with medical infusion therapy, in what the practice describes as a comfortable, patient-centered setting. Services include rheumatology consultations, individualized follow-up care, and infusion services such as biologic therapies for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, gout and lupus, as well as wellness infusions like intravenous hydration and nutrient treatments.

Maneice, a board-certified rheumatologist, brings more than 30 years of medical experience to the practice. She earned her undergraduate degree in medical technology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and her medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine internship and residency through the University of Alabama School of Medicine's Montgomery program and finished fellowship training in Allergy and Rheumatology at Duke University Medical Center. Her career has included private practice, hospital medicine, clinical research and academic medicine. She is a member of the American College of Rheumatology and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. It is closed Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 205-800-8887.