Diversicare of Riverchase names new administrator

× Expand Image courtesy of Diversicare of Riverchase

Diversicare of Riverchase – Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center has appointed Hannah Parker as its new administrator.

Parker is a licensed nursing home administrator and a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she earned a degree in healthcare management.

In her new role, Parker will oversee operations at the Riverchase facility, focusing on resident care, staff support and enhancing the overall experience for residents and their families.

According to Diversicare, Parker is committed to creating a welcoming, high-quality environment where residents, families and employees feel valued and respected. Her leadership approach emphasizes person-centered care, compassionate service and empowering team members to deliver quality care.

"We are proud to welcome Hannah Parker to Diversicare of Riverchase and look forward to the leadership, compassion and commitment she will bring to this exceptional team," the organization said in announcing her appointment.

Located in Hoover, Diversicare of Riverchase provides post-acute care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services in a supportive healthcare setting. For more information, visit diversicareofriverchase.com.