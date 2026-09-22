Diggin' Depot indoor play cafe opens in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diggin' Depot

A new indoor play cafe built around digging, construction vehicles and sensory play has opened in Hoover.

Diggin' Depot is located at 2057 Old Montgomery Highway in Legacy Parc at Riverchase. The family-owned business was inspired by the owners' son and his enthusiasm for construction trucks and digging.

The centerpiece is a 600-square-foot indoor sandbox containing 40 tons of Baha Play Sand imported from the Bahamas. The business describes it as the largest indoor sandbox in the Birmingham area.

The sand is silica-free and quartz-free and features smooth, round grains designed for children's play. The sandbox includes vehicles and toys that allow children to dig, scoop, pour and build.

Diggin' Depot is geared toward young children, with its website listing ages 1-7. A separate toddler area, called the Tot Spot, provides space for younger visitors.

The facility was also designed with parents in mind. A cafe provides drinks and a place for adults to sit while their children play. Diggin' Depot also has a private party room for birthdays and other celebrations.

Brooklyn Meidl serves as general manager.

Sandbox hours are Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Private parties are available after 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The business recommends that families book play passes and complete a waiver before arriving because space is limited.

For play passes, party information and other details, visit diggindepot.com.